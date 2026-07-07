MAGA Candidate Torched for ‘Gallivanting’ Around Europe With Mistress

MAGA firebrand Ken Paxton spent Fourth of July weekend with his new lover in Europe—far from Texas, where he is running for Senate.

Paxton, 63, was spotted sightseeing alongside his mistress, Christian influencer Tracy Duhon, 58, according to footage obtained by the Daily Mail. The pair was recorded “galivanting” in dressy attire near the Westminster Bridge and the London Eye.

London appears to be their second stop on their European getaway, as the couple jet-set to Iceland to kick off their trip. Paxton was spotted boarding a flight from Washington, D.C., to Reykjavík last week with Duhon by his side, reportedly sitting in economy.

Paxton has not denied his relationship with his current mistress. Cheney Orr/REUTERS

Paxton’s opponent, Democratic State Rep. James Talarico, criticized Paxton for going on a holiday in Britain while America was celebrating its independence.

“Americans celebrated 250 years of independence from Britain this weekend,” Talarico’s campaign wrote in a statement. “Ken Paxton spent it with the British.”

@TeamTalarico/X

The Texas Democratic Party has also slammed Paxton’s trip to England as unpatriotic, given the timing.​

“The last place any patriotic Texan would be during the week of America’s historic 250th anniversary is vacationing in England,” spokesperson Ryan Martin said. “Hardworking Texans are struggling to afford the basics because of Paxton-backed policies, but you won’t find Paxton caring—he’s off enjoying a lavish European vacation with his mistress.”

Paxton’s campaign did not respond to the Daily Beast’s request for comment.

Paxton, who is the Texas Attorney General, remains legally married to his wife, Texas state Sen. Angela Paxton, who “filed for divorce on biblical grounds” last year. The couple shares four children.

Angela reached a breaking point with Paxton after his 2023 impeachment trial in the Texas House, which focused heavily on reports of an earlier affair with a woman named Laura Olsen and his alleged attempts to cover it up.

Angela filed for divorce on "biblical grounds." Brandon Bell/Getty Images

In 2023, House impeachment managers alleged Paxton went to criminal lengths to hide the affair from both his wife and religious voters in Texas, as they accused him of bribery, abuse of office, and obstruction of justice in connection with a close political donor.

While the Texas House voted to impeach Paxton on the charges, the state’s Senate ultimately acquitted him.

Paxton is no stranger to scandals. Kaylee Greenlee/REUTERS

Paxton has never denied his affair with Duhon. The couple was recently spotted on a ski trip to Colorado.

Despite the scandals, President Donald Trump endorsed Paxton in his runoff race against the incumbent Republican Sen. John Cornyn, calling him “someone who has always been extremely loyal to me and our AMAZING MAGA MOVEMENT.”