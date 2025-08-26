MAGA Candidate Flamethrowers the Quran in Deranged Campaign Ad

A far-right MAGA congressional hopeful has posted an unhinged campaign ad in which she sets fire to the Quran with a flamethrower.

Valentina Gomez, a Republican running for Texas’ 31st District in 2026, shared the extreme video on social media as part of her vow to “end Islam” in the Lone Star State, which has a Muslim population of roughly 1 percent.

Gomez has a history of creating violent stunts and using hateful rhetoric, but she also hopes to make it onto the national stage via a district that voted 61 percent for Trump in 2024.

Valentina Gomez's video has been viewed nearly 3 million times on X. X/Valentina Gomez

“Your daughters will be raped and your sons beheaded, unless we stop Islam once and for all,” Gomez said before torching a copy of the holy book. “America is a Christian nation, so those terrorist Muslims can f--- off to any of the 57 Muslim nations. There is only one true God, and that is the God of Israel.”

Gomez’s campaign ad dripped with violent rhetoric and hatred, and ended with a message declaring that she is “powered by Jesus Christ.”

The Republican was swiftly condemned after uploading the Quran-burning stunt online.

The mock execution video was eventually removed by X. X/Valentina Gomez

“This isn’t politics. It’s incitement,” podcaster Brian Allen wrote on X. “When the mosques start burning, remember: this was the match and the Texas GOP handed her the lighter.”

Another X user added, “She will literally do anything for clout. Anything. Why is this person allowed to incite hate and murder?”

Gomez, who spectacularly failed in her bid to become Missouri secretary of state after finishing sixth in the 2024 GOP primary, has a history of extreme stunts to prop up her flailing political career.

Last December, the avid Donald Trump supporter posted a video staging a mock execution of an immigrant by hooting a dummy tied to a chair with a black bag over its head.

“It’s that simple, public executions for any illegal that rapes or kills an American. They don’t deserve deportation; they deserve to be ended,” Gomez said.

Gomez, who was born in Colombia before emigrating to the U.S. with her family, was condemned over the execution video by Colombian President Gustavo Petro.

“She is not just an American fascist. She is Colombian. And being a migrant, what she wants is to unleash hatred against migrants. Most Americans are killed by Americans,” Petro posted.

In February 2024, while campaigning for Missouri secretary of state, Gomez also used a flamethrower to burn a pile of LGBTQ+ books, including titles aimed at teenagers.

She has repeatedly deployed homophobic rhetoric in campaign material, such as a May 2024 video where she jogged through a pro-LGBTQ+ area of Missouri in a bulletproof vest while declaring, “In America, you can be anything you want. So don’t be weak and gay.”