MAGA Celebs Trapped in Israel Amid Airstrikes

CNN pundit Scott Jennings and Olympian Caitlyn Jenner—both stalwart supporters of President Donald Trump—are stuck in Israel as the country exchanges airstrikes with Iran.

The Israeli government shut down the country’s main airport, Ben Gurion, in Tel Aviv on Thursday after launching what it described as a “preemptive” air strike on Iran, killing several military commanders.

"Don't think I am getting out of Israel today!" Jennings wrote on X Friday Morning. "But will continue to report on what I see and hear."

Jennings later posted a Daily Mail article reporting that both he and MAGA diehard Caitlyn Jenner had been marooned in Israel, joking, “This headline is an all-time mad lib.”

“Good company,” Jenner replied.

Caitlyn Jenner, an outspoken supporter of President Donald Trump, found herself stuck in her Tel Aviv hotel after Thursday's airstrikes. Chris Trotman/LIV Golf via Getty Images

Jennings first posted about his visit to Israel on Monday, June 9, writing on X that he was taking a break from CNN for the week to “journey through Israel.” Jenner, meanwhile, arrived in Tel Aviv on Wednesday to attend the city’s Pride parade, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Friends - will be off TV this week as I journey through Israel. Already, what I’ve seen has been incredibly moving as a Christian and as a defender of the Jewish people and the Nation of Israel. 🎗 pic.twitter.com/lMoaEX0dpB — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) June 9, 2025

After Israel attacked Iran, Iran launched hundreds of ballistic missiles at Israel overnight. Israeli authorities later reported that most Iranian missiles had been intercepted.

Jennings told the Daily Mail he was moved to a safe room when the strikes began.

In a series of videos posted to X on Thursday and Friday, Jennings describes “hearing booms in the distance” and adds, “Iran missile attacks, I presume.”

Jenner, 75, told an Israeli news station Friday morning that she’d spoken with her daughter, Kylie Jenner, and assured her, “I’ll keep myself safe, and they’ll take care of me.”

Jenner took to Instagram on Friday afternoon to express her continued support for Israel. Alongside a photo of her visit to the Western Wall in Jerusalem, she wrote, “My heart is with Israel now and forever. Evil shall not prevail!”

Jennings and Jenner are also both strong supporters of President Trump, who stood behind Israel’s airstrikes on Iran, calling them “excellent” on Friday morning. The United States is now assisting Israel in shooting down Iranian missiles.

In her latest update, the former athlete shared an image of the sky in Tel Aviv during the airstrikes, writing, “Pray for us all.”