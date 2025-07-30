MAGA Champion Who Said Trump Would Fight Child Predators Is Arrested on Charges of Being a Child Predator

A fervent Trump supporter who said that he was casting his 2024 vote to fight child trafficking is now being charged with 10 counts of possessing child pornography.

Scott Soucek of Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin, was arrested on July 24 and accused of accessing hundreds of child porn images through a file-sharing system.

Soucek isn’t just a Trump booster himself: he’s also the husband of a leading Republican Party operative in the state.

His wife, Stephanie Soucek, is the chairwoman of the Door County Republican Party. Last year, she represented Wisconsin as a delegate at the Republican National Convention.

Stephanie Soucek, a delegate from Sturgeon Bay, told us she is ready for Nikki Haley to take the stage tonight. pic.twitter.com/NGyNmcKVod — Spectrum News 1 Wisconsin (@SpectrumNews1WI) July 17, 2024

In a Facebook post last October, Scott Soucek listed two dozen reasons why he planned to vote for Trump.

“I’m voting to fight against human/child trafficking,” Soucek wrote as one of the reasons.

He added later in the post that he was not just voting for himself but also “for my children and my grandchildren.”

More than 15 years before that post, Door County investigators analyzed his laptop, and he admitted to downloading child porn images in 2009. However, he was never charged with a crime.

The new criminal complaint filed against Soucek this month states that it “remains unclear” why the 2009 investigation into Soucek was not referred to the local district attorney’s office.

The 12-page complaint includes horrifying descriptions of the explicit images that were downloaded to an IP address believed to belong to Soucek in March of this year.

Outside of his Facebook post disavowing child trafficking last October, both he and his wife were vocal MAGA advocates during the 2024 campaign.

In Oct. 2024, Stephanie Soucek appeared on Steve Bannon’s War Room and was interviewed by future FBI director Kash Patel about her efforts to turn out Republican voters in Wisconsin.

Wisconsin as a whole, we've seen a lot of people on our side get out to vote early --- Get out of your comfort zone to get out and vote. Stephanie Soucek - Chair Of Republican Party of Door Country pic.twitter.com/36gDmyRMKN — Bannon’s WarRoom (@Bannons_WarRoom) October 25, 2024

Patel told Soucek in that interview that “the crowds from Team Trump’s bus tour in Wisconsin have been phenomenal, and I think that’s due to the work of you and your team out there.”

Stephanie Soucek paid her husband’s bond, which was $10,000, on July 25. Scott Soucek will next appear in court on Aug. 29.

If he is convicted of the child pornography charges, he could face up to 25 years in prison.

Before his Facebook account was deleted, he had posted pro-Trump memes as well as one meme accusing Joe Biden of groping children.

In April of this year, he posted an ominous rant about America “being reclaimed” which warned that “a slow, methodical storm [is] rolling in from every side.”

“The Deep State is in freefall,” Soucek wrote. ”Their networks are fracturing—intelligence, finance, tech, media—all bleeding from every joint.”

Stephanie Soucek posted a meme to her X account (also deleted) in July 2024, suggesting that Democrats thought they were “above the law” and were keeping secrets for Ghislaine Maxwell’s clients.

She also posted a picture with Trump in May 2024, captioned “Still in disbelief a little! #howdidthishappen”

A lawyer for Scott Soucek didn’t respond to a request for immediate comment.