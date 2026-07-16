MAGA Civil War Breaks Out as Rep Demands Top Trump Adviser’s Firing

A fresh MAGA feud has erupted after GOP Rep. Randy Fine threatened to paralyze Donald Trump’s agenda until the president fires one of his top advisers, according to a report.

Fine, a MAGA Republican from Florida, has told White House officials that he will vote against every rule brought to the House floor by Republicans until Trump nixes Alex Bruesewitz from his inner circle, NOTUS reports, citing three sources.

Bruesewitz, 29, helped orchestrate Trump’s podcast and social media blitz during his 2024 campaign as part of an aggressive effort to court young male voters and has remained one of the president’s top outside advisers.

Fine won the special election for Mike Waltz’s former House seat last April after securing Trump’s endorsement. Octavio Jones/REUTERS

Fine, 52, appeared to make good on his threat Tuesday, when he became the lone Republican to vote against a rule governing how the House will consider several bills this week. The MAGA congressman voted against the rule even though it advanced the SAVE America Act—the voting-regulation bill Trump is obsessed with.

Asked about his no vote, Fine told the Daily Caller, “Sometimes we’ve got disputes inside the family that need to get sorted out, and it’s something I’m working out with the team, and hopefully we’ll get it sorted out soon.”

Bruesewitz, meanwhile, responded to NOTUS’s report on X, writing, “Wow this is the first I’m hearing of this. I hope it’s not true.”

Bruesewitz appeared to take a jab at Fine in response to NOTUS’s report. Alex Bruesewitz/X

“I hope Randy Fine (@RepFine) doesn’t let a social media disagreement stand in the way of him delivering for his constituents who overwhelmingly support President Trump’s agenda, including the incredibly important SAVE AMERICA ACT!” he added.

The two have spent weeks trading blows on X since Bruesewitz’s appearance on The Tucker Carlson Show podcast, where Carlson referred to Fine as a “that creepy fat guy from Florida who endorsed genocide.”

Bruesewitz, who has been highly critical of Israel, suggested that the GOP needs a better candidate than Fine and said, “Randy Fine has tweeted some ugly things—really ugly things.”

Fine, who is Jewish and a staunch supporter of Israel, has become known for a string of incendiary and Islamophobic remarks. In February, he wrote on X: “If they force us to choose, the choice between dogs and Muslims is not a difficult one.”

Fine took aim at Bruesewitz following his podcast appearance, writing on X that Bruesewitz, Carlson, and Candace Owens “seek to pit Jews and Christians against each other and fetishize Islam to distract from its stated goal to destroy the West.”

However, his campaign against Bruesewitz appears to have fallen on deaf ears for now.

Bruesewitz posted photos of himself with Trump and Nicki Minaj at the White House last week, boasting on Instagram that he was “chillin with the President and Nicki Minaj in the Oval Office.”

Meanwhile, a White House official told NOTUS in response to the reports of Fine’s ultimatum, “The White House will continue working closely with members to advance the President’s agenda.”