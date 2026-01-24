MAGA Civil War Erupts as Loomer Targets Vance

A fresh MAGA civil war has erupted ahead of the midterm elections, with one of President Donald Trump’s most vocal allies lashing out at Vice President JD Vance over abortion and accusing him of being “friends with degenerates.”

The scorched-earth tirade by MAGA acolyte Laura Loomer took place shortly after Vance appeared at the annual March for Life rally in Washington, D.C., where he touted Trump as the most pro-life president in history and encouraged anti-abortion activists to “take heart in how far we’ve come.”

Vice President JD Vance speaks to a crowd during the 53rd annual March for Life rally on the National Mall. Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

But Loomer questioned his presence at the event, asking her 1.8 million followers on X: “Why is the GOP pushing more abortion messaging in a midterm election year? Didn’t they learn their lesson in 2018?”

“Trump doesn’t like when the GOP focuses on abortion,” she added. “How many times does he have to say this? Trump gets it. The GOP will blow the midterms.”

Vance, however, clapped back, noting that the president himself had sent a video message that was played at the event on Friday, and had encouraged him to be there.

The president literally sent a video to the March for Life today and encouraged me to accept their invitation, which I was happy to do.



It's interesting that some "conservative influencers" spend all of their time attacking the administration and sowing division. Disgraceful… https://t.co/zpWNThNXx9 — JD Vance (@JDVance) January 23, 2026

“It’s interesting that some ‘conservative influencers’ spend all of their time attacking the administration and sowing division,” he said. “Disgraceful actually.”

From there, things escalated even further. In a series of posts, Loomer suggested that “this isn’t about abortion. It’s about @marcorubio. We all know”—an apparent reference to the rumored rivalry between the vice president and the secretary of state, both of whom are likely contenders for the top of the GOP presidential ticket in 2028.

“We can pretend it’s about abortion though, lose the midterms & then the Democrats are going to impeach President Trump. It’s sad to see. I’ll keep fighting for Trump and calling out the REAL source of division,” she added.

Laura Loomer films President Donald Trump taking part in a dedication ceremony at Mar-a-Lago on Jan. 16, 2026. Andrew Caballero-Rey/AFP via Getty Images

She then hit out at Vance for failing to call out former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, “who called Trump a pedophile protector.”

“Since the Vice President is so focused on ‘conservative influencers’ causing division, I look forward to seeing him condemn the conservatives who called his wife a ‘dirty jeet’ and his buddy Tucker Carlson, who has attacked every single policy of the Trump administration,“ Loomer wrote.

“Being aligned with the President is more important than being friends with degenerates,” she continued.

Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio are frontrunners for the top of the GOP ticket in 2028. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

The scathing back-and-forth between one of Trump’s most outspoken MAGA acolytes and his vice president underscores the growing tensions that exist within his fracturing base.

It also highlights the strategic dilemma the GOP faces as the midterms approach, with polls suggesting a tight race ahead.

More than three years after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade in 2022, abortion remains a galvanizing issue for conservatives, but poses risks among swing voters in competitive general elections.

Indeed, some Republican strategists argue that overemphasis on abortion in past cycles contributed to setbacks—a lesson echoed by Democrats’ successful framing of abortion rights as a central issue in the 2022 midterms.

Trump has also warned his party against radical reform, backing away from calls for a national abortion ban during the 2024 election.

Since then, leaders of the pro-life movement have been concerned by what they see as a lack of urgency from the administration on further curbing abortion access.

Vance sought to address this at Friday’s rally by highlighting efforts such as the expansion of the ‘Mexico City’ policy, which bars foreign assistance from directly or indirectly subsidizing abortion programs, and ending the use of fetal tissue from aborted babies in federally-funded research.

Attendees listen as Vice President JD Vance delivers remarks during the annual March for Life rally on the National Mall on Jan. 23, 2026. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

“We believe that every country in the world has the duty to protect life,” Vance told a sea of supporters waving signs reading “Choose Life” and “Make More Babies.”

He also touted his own baby news: that he and Second Lady Usha Vance are expecting their fourth child, a son, in July.

“Let the record show, you have a vice president who practices what he preaches,” Vance said.

Trump’s video message also sought to assuage concerns among pro-lifers, who defied frigid conditions to gather at the National Mall before marching to the U.S Supreme Court.

“Six years ago, I was proud to be the first president in history to attend this march in person,” Trump told the crowd through a big screen.