MAGA Civil War Erupts Over Dem Star’s Frozen Eggs

A MAGA civil war has broken out after a number of President Donald Trump supporters attacked New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez after she announced that she is freezing her eggs.

The 36-year-old congresswoman, a rumored 2028 Democratic presidential hopeful, revealed that she is undergoing fertility treatment on social media over the weekend and shared a video showing herself taking an injection in her stomach.

“Don’t be weird about this, even though I know all of you will be,” Ocasio-Cortez correctly predicted while taking one of her hormone injections. She also vowed to provide updates and tips on the process going forward.

A number of MAGA figures who have long had an unhealthy obsession with Ocasio-Cortez gleefully lined up to attack the progressive Democrat over her personal decision to freeze her eggs.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez posted a video on Instagram on Saturday giving herself a shot in preparation to freeze her eggs. Instagram/Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

“She’ll turn 37 in a couple months. If she got pregnant now, it would technically be a geriatric pregnancy. Instead she’s freezing her eggs. This desire to start having children late in life is completely baffling to me,” podcaster and filmmaker Matt Walsh posted on X. “I’ll have kids in their 20s by the time I turn 50. AOC apparently wants to have a toddler at that age. Totally backwards and ridiculous.”

Turning Point USA spokesperson Andrew Kolvet also repeatedly attacked Ocasio-Cortez online after she announced her decision, including posting that freezing eggs is a “scam.”

“This is not female ‘liberation,’ it’s a cautionary tale,” Kolvet added.

In response, a senior White House official blasted the MAGA influencers and said it is a mistake to attack anyone who is taking steps to start a family.

“We most certainly want to encourage more women and families to have children, period,” the official told Axios. “That’s a diplomatic way of saying, ‘Yes, the Matt Walsh messaging is not helpful.’”

Matt Walsh shared his views about AOC freezing her eggs to his 4 million X followers. YouTube/The Matt Walsh Show

A Trump adviser also feared that openly attacking a woman over her choice to undergo fertility treatment “isn’t really a winner for Republicans,” with the midterms less than three months away.

A similar sentiment was shared by Alexa Henning, a MAGA consultant and former chief of staff for former Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, in a reply to Walsh’s post.

“Conservative men dunking on AOC for freezing her eggs, is not a winning message with women voters,” Henning wrote. “I have many conservative friends who because they decided to put careers first froze their eggs and had have babies and families later in life. That should be celebrated.”

Katie Miller, wife of Trump’s deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, supported Ocasio-Cortez’s decision.

“We have historically low birth rates worldwide. If one woman wants to preserve her right to have children, which means more than having none—we should celebrate that,” Miller wrote. “If she inspires other women to have babies, we should celebrate that. More women should get married and have babies younger, but too many women buy into the feminist lie and spend their childbearing years climbing the career ladder.”

“Everyone’s journey to motherhood is different, just as each of us mothers differently. I can’t wait to see how motherhood changes AOC,” she added.

In an interview on ABC News’s This Week on Sunday, Ocasio-Cortez said she believes it is important to be open about undergoing fertility treatment, “especially in this political environment.”

“This administration is denying reproductive care to women across the country, from abortion rights to the ability to carry out a healthy pregnancy,” she said. “I think it’s important for us as leaders to have these conversations and share these processes.”