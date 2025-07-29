MAGA Civil War Erupts Over Gaza as GOP Rep Says ‘Starve Away’

Many of Donald Trump’s allies have signaled their support for Israel, but the ongoing war and the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza have set off a deep fissure in the MAGA base.

Right-wing Florida Rep. Randy Fine, who made a name for himself with a series of blatant Islamophobic and racist statements, wrote a recent post on X that was a step too far for some.

“Release the hostages. Until then, starve away,” he wrote about the hunger crisis in Gaza.

The Republican lawmaker has continued to claim it is a lie that millions are on the brink of starvation in Gaza, even as President Donald Trump said this week it is very real.

Florida Rep. Randy Fine's shocking post in support of letting people in Gaza "starve away" was seized on by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

The American Jewish Committee immediately condemned Fine’s statement as “unacceptable” and called for humanitarian aid to be delivered to those in need. The lobby American Israel Public Affairs Committee appeared to have dropped its endorsement of Fine.

On Monday, MAGA firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene tore into the Florida congressman.

“I can only imagine how Florida’s 6th district feels now that their Representative, that they were told to vote for, openly calls for starving innocent people and children,” the Georgia congresswoman wrote.

“It’s the most truthful and easiest thing to say that Oct 7th in Israel was horrific and all hostages must be returned, but so is the genocide, humanitarian crisis, and starvation happening in Gaza.”

She wrote that Fine’s “calling for the continued starvation of innocent people and children is disgraceful” and warned his “awful statement will actually cause more antisemitism.”

I remember the first time I met Randy Fine when he was a candidate before he barely won Florida’s deep red 6th district seat, as we were being told he might actually lose the seat because the strong Trump district couldn’t relate to him and didn’t like him.

He was telling me that… https://t.co/rdGDBNDszl — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) July 29, 2025

Greene did not stop there with her blistering takedown of the lawmaker who represents Florida’s 6th District, including Daytona Beach.

She pointed out how Fine had a closer-than-expected special election in Florida earlier this year in a safe red district and accused him of not even wanting to live in the district he represents.

The split between Trump supporters came as the president on Monday said that Israel bore “a lot of responsibility” for the humanitarian crisis in Gaza in a strong rebuke of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Trump disagreed with the Israeli leader and said in response to a question from a reporter in Scotland that there were people starving.

“We can save a lot of people, I mean some of those kids. That’s real starvation. I see it, and you can’t fake that, so we’re going to be even more involved,” Trump said.

President Donald Trump broke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza on July 28 while speaking in Turnberry, Scotland. Andrew Harnik/Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

His comment was in direct contradiction with Fine, who as recently as Sunday was insisting “there is no starvation” and that claims otherwise are a “lie.”

At the same time, there is a division in MAGA world over Israel’s approach to ending the war in Gaza.

GOP Senator Lindsey Graham said on Sunday that there is no way to negotiate an end to the war with Hamas, and he believed there would be a full military effort by Israel to “destroy Hamas.”

The South Carolinian Trump ally described it as similar to what happened in Berlin and Tokyo in World War II.

However, former Trump strategist Steve Bannon questioned how the situation could become more horrific than the conflict already was.

His guest, Erik Prince, a private military contractor and fellow Trump supporter, went one step further, calling for the end of U.S. support for the Israeli Defense Forces.

“The U.S. should not pay for any more of this at all. The time of subsidizing the IDF as American taxpayers must end. Enough of it. It’s not our problem,” Prince said.