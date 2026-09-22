MAGA Civil War Erupts Over Trump’s Coziness With Dreaded Dem

President Donald Trump’s lovefest with his favorite Democratic mayor has bitterly divided MAGA world.

Trump, 80, met with New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, 34, at the mayoral residence Gracie Mansion on Monday ahead of the United Nations General Assembly, triggering a civil war among the president’s loyalists.

In one corner, right-wing conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer and conservative radio host Sid Rosenberg lashed out at the White House for allowing the meeting to happen in the first place.

President Donald Trump was all smiles at his meeting with New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani on Monday. Andrew Hofstetter/REUTERS

Loomer crashed out in a series of furious X posts, wondering out loud, “Why reward Mamdani with a presidential meeting”?

“Why are we allowing the left to control the optics? This only signals to the left that if you openly disrespect the president and violate our laws, you will be rewarded. Sad to see,” she said.

“Every campaign commercial in 2026 is about how radical the left is,” Loomer wrote in another post. “Why embolden them by meeting with them right before the midterms?”

Laura Loomer wasn't happy about the meeting—and threw an X tantrum about it. Laura Loomer on X

Rosenberg similarly declared that the meeting would hurt “all Republicans trying to win midterm elections.”

“This punk does not deserve the president’s respect,” he wrote on X. “Meeting with this Jew hater on Yom Kippur? OMG. Please reconsider Mr. President!”

Rosenberg went a step further by personally raising his concerns with White House communications adviser Margo Martin.

“I said to Margo, ‘I need to talk to the president. He’s got to explain to me what the hell is going on here. Please explain this to me,’” he said on his WABC show Sid & Friends In The Morning. “I can’t figure it out. And President Trump is not talking to me about it, which I want him to do.”

Mamdani’s office and the White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

On the other side of MAGA land, Trump adviser Alex Bruesewitz and Fox News host Lawrence Jones called for sobriety as they highlighted the Queens-born president’s roots.

“New York is the largest city in the United States and the president’s hometown. I see no reason to be outraged over a cordial working relationship between the president and the mayor,” Bruesewitz wrote on X.

Trump adviser Alex Bruesewitz took the president's side. Alex Bruesewitz on X

Jones argued that Trump is “never going to truly abandon” New York City.

“Number two, he likes to get things done. He’ll work with anyone,” he said on Tuesday’s Fox & Friends. “Zohran Mamdani has been smart about it. Even though they spar publicly, he calls the president when he has an issue. They’re able to reach some common ground on some things. Not gonna get everything that you want.”

The surprisingly level-headed takes naturally angered Loomer, who sparred with Bruesewitz on X.

Trump was smitten by Mamdani when they first met last year. The Washington Post/The Washington Post via Getty Im

“If Mamdani is so great @alexbruesewitz, then why would anyone go out and vote against the candidates he’s endorsing this November? Can’t have it both ways,” she argued.

Bruesewitz later wrote, “I don’t understand the ‘Republicans’ who are upset about the President having a friendly relationship with the Mayor of New York @ZohranKMamdani. It’s not wrong to have friendly relationships with people you disagree with. In fact, it’s healthy and good for you!”