MAGA-Coded CBS Anchor Fawns Over ‘Ultimate Florida Man’ Rubio

Tony Dokoupil followed up his rough opening night in the CBS Evening News anchor’s chair by gushing over Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Dokoupil concluded Tuesday night with a segment about the “many lives and many jobs” of Rubio, who is not only Secretary of State, but interim National Security Adviser, acting National Archivist, and head of the U.S. Agency for International Development.

“Whatever you think of his politics, you’ve got to admit: it’s an impressive resume,” Dokoupil said.

“And now, AI memes have added to that portfolio, casting Secretary Rubio as the new governor of Minnesota, the new shah of Iran, the prime minister of Greenland, the new manager of Manchester United, the new head of Hilton hotels, and—highest of high honors of all—the new Michelin Man."

Marco Rubio speaks during a press conference as President Donald Trump looks on at Mar-a-Lago on Jan. 3, 2026. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Dokoupil, broadcasting from his native Miami, added that Rubio—the former senator of Florida—has many “hometown fans.”

“Marco Rubio: we salute you,” Dokoupil concluded. “You are the ultimate Florida man.”

CBS News has been contacted for comment.

The Independent reported that CBS Editor-in-Chief Bari Weiss is planning lighthearted segments on the nightly broadcast called “bon bons.”