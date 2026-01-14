MAGA-Coded CBS Anchor’s Wife Dragged Into His Disastrous Start

New CBS star Tony Dokoupil’s disastrous start to his time as its Evening News anchor reached a new low Wednesday as his wife was dragged into the mess—by her much older ex-lover.

Dokoupil, who has railed against “elites,” is married to MS Now afternoon anchor Katy Tur, who has repeatedly proclaimed her support for him on social media, saying under one much-mocked post, “I love this man.”

Tur, 42, married Dokoupil, 45, after meeting in a TV studio make-up room. But now another man she used to love has inserted himself into Dokoupil’s troubled debut: former MSNBC star Keith Olbermann, 66, who was in his late forties when he lived with Tur, then in her early twenties.

Keith Olbermann, TV personality and host of GQ's 'The Resistance', photographed in New York City on February 7, 2017. The Washington Post/The Washington Post via Getty Im

“Honestly, @KatyTurNBC - your husband is drowning. Get him the eff out of there," Olbermann wrote on X.

The Daily Beast has contacted CBS and MS Now for comment.

Tur has publicly supported her husband during his rocky start, commenting on one of his most ridiculed posts—where he was seen breaking and down weeping while talking about his childhood in Miami, where he attended school with Jeb Bush’s and Julio Igliseas’ children—“I love this man.”

She also posted a clip from Dokoupil’s interview with White House Border Czar Tom Homan to her Instagram stories.

Dokoupil, when not on his anti-elite private jet tour of the U.S., shares a three-story townhouse in one of Brooklyn’s most exclusive enclaves with Tur and their two children. He told People magazine he makes her eggs with za’atar and coffee with oat milk every morning.

Keith Olbermann's tweet about his ex-lover's husband. Keith Olbermann via X/X

Olbermann made the intervention after Dokoupil’s 14-minute stand-up interview with President Donald Trump, which attracted criticism for his failure to push back, and after the ratings for his first week in the job showed a massive loss of viewers.

The interview, which aired on Tuesday’s broadcast of CBS Evening News, saw Trump talk over Dokoupil, and make a series of unchecked claims about the economy. He also took aim at multiple political figures, singling out Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell as “corrupt or incompetent.”

Dokoupil was widely mocked for weeping in an interview with CBS' Miami affiliate while broadcasting from there—an interview which he put on his social media. Screengrab/CBS News

Powell, who Trump has called a “jerk” and pressured to cut rates, is now under investigation by the DOJ over claims he misled Congress—claims he has ridiculed as a “pretext” to attack his economic decisions. When Dokoupil raised concerns that some conservatives viewed the probe as political retaliation, Trump brushed him aside, saying, “some prominent conservatives also love it.”

Tony Dokoupil interviews President Donald Trump at a Ford Factory in Dearborn, MI. CBS Photo Archive/CBS via Getty Images

During the interview, Trump also told Dokoupil that he wouldn’t have a job if Kamala Harris won the election in 2024. “You wouldn’t have a job right now. If she got in, you probably wouldn’t have a job right now,” Trump told Dokoupil.

“Your boss, who’s an amazing guy, might be bust, OK?” Trump added. “Let me just tell you—you wouldn’t have this job. You wouldn’t have this job—certainly whatever the hell they’re paying you.”

Trump’s remarks were referring to David Ellison, son of billionaire and Trump confidant Larry Ellison, who now owns CBS’s parent company, Paramount.

Ellison hired MAGA-curious Free Press founder Bari Weiss to reshape CBS News. Weiss, an opinion journalist with no television or reporting experience, named Dokoupil anchor of the CBS Evening News after failing to persuade Fox News’ Bret Baier and CNN’s Anderson Cooper to take the job.

Dokoupil has drawn intense scrutiny, including for his handling of recent interviews with members of President Trump’s administration, such as Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and border “czar” Tom Homan. Viewers and media critics complained that he failed to meaningfully challenge their misleading claims.