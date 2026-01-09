MAGA-Coded CBS Host Roasted for Cringeworthy Sign-Off

MAGA-coded CBS News host Tony Dokoupil has become the news once more, this time for a wince-inducing closing monologue.

Dokoupil’s attempt at a unifying sign-off comes after the killing of Renee Good, who was shot by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent in Minnesota. The case has sharply divided public reaction along political lines, prompting protests and calls for accountability.

Closing his segment on Thursday evening, under-fire Dokoupil delivered a lengthy reflection framed as a call for national understanding. “There is so much to say about the last 24 hours,” he said, acknowledging the anger and fear expressed by critics of ICE operations. He also referenced messages from viewers who support enforcing immigration laws “legally and peacefully and with safety for all.”

A screen grab of ICE agent Jonathan Ross, circled in red, fatally shooting Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Daily Beast/Youtube

“These are both deeply American sentiments,” Dokoupil said, adding that it was not his role “to tell you what to think.” He ended by saying, “We owe our children a nation that is better than the one we live in today,” later sharing the clip on X with the caption: “We all know it’s true.”

The response was swift. Media personality and political strategist Keith Edwards wrote: “Bro it’s cringe you’re acting like you got this job because of your talent rather than the fact you were the cheapest one with a wet mouth.”

Entertainment site Showbiz 411 compared Dokoupil to Ted Baxter, the fictional buffoonish news anchor from The Mary Tyler Moore Show, adding that the comments “really should be his final thoughts in this role period.”

Tony Dokoupil frequently struggled to compose himself throughout his few broadcasts thus far. Screengrab/CBS News

Journalist Idrees Ahmad said, “The cringiest part of this is that he seems to genuinely think he said something profound.” Another commentator wrote that “the new path CBS is taking is righteous.”

Another said: “Take a stand Tony, if you are going to go Fox News, don’t half-ass it with this mealy-mouth bulls--t. Own the fact that you are bought and paid for with MAGA money, doing a little show each night for Bari and Donald.”

The tone of his preachy segment echoed commentary from The Free Press editorial board, which argued that polarized debate does not absolve officials or institutions from waiting for facts. The outlet was founded by CBS executive Bari Weiss and her spouse, Nellie Bowles.

Weiss has recently drawn attention for editorial decisions at the network, including pulling a 60 Minutes report on Venezuelan deportations to El Salvador’s CECOT prison hours before it was set to air, citing the need for additional input from the Trump administration.

According to Status, 60 Minutes is now reviewing a separate report on the Trump administration’s refusal to process refugees from South Africa.

Dokoupil’s tenure as host of CBS Evening News has been marked by a rocky rollout. During his first week, he became emotional on air while discussing his childhood in Miami and later struggled with line flubs and segment handoffs. More recently, he closed a segment praising Secretary of State Marco Rubio, offering a “salute” to the Cabinet official.

Status reported that some CBS News staff described the launch as a “total disaster.” MS NOW anchor Katy Tur, Dokoupil’s wife, has publicly expressed support on social media, writing “I love this man” in one post and “So excited!” in another.

To add to all of this, a senior producer at CBS Evening News has reportedly been fired. Javier Guzman, the No. 2 broadcast producer at the network’s evening program, was let go following Wednesday’s broadcast, The Wrap reported.

It is not clear why Guzman was fired, though the move is not believed to be directly linked to Dokoupil’s disastrous start.