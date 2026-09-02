MAGA Gov Candidate Claims He Met Satan in Real Life

A Republican candidate for governor of Colorado has claimed that he had an in-person interaction with the devil.

Victor Marx, who barely scraped by to win his primary race in June, has been open about performing exorcisms. Talking Points Memo unearthed audio of Marx detailing one of these encounters, in which he proclaimed to have actually met with Satan during an exorcism via phone.

“Hey, I’ve met the devil,” Marx said on his podcast in 2020. “I’ve met Satan in person, through a person.”

Marx founded All Things Possible Ministries in 2003, which he claims has saved more than 40,000 women and children from abuse, some of them through exorcism. That figure was later removed from his campaign website after being disproven.

Marx has also said he killed someone after his abusive stepfather forced him to. Hyoung Chang/Denver Post via Getty Images

Of his apparent meeting with Satan, Marx further explained how it all went down.

“I was praying for a girl in a youth prison, the largest one in Texas, maximum security,” Marx said. “This girl started manifesting a demon. It was so real that all the other locked up girls, all the other gang members, man, they all kind of huddled in a corner.”

“I am Satan,” Marx recalled the entity saying, adding, “If you think I’m joking, I’m not.”

He then explained how the conversation went between himself and Satan.

“All of a sudden this demon goes, ‘I guess you’re going to say I’m possessed.’ And I just — I just started laughing,” Marx recounted. “I was like, ‘I don’t think I have to. It’s kind of obvious.’ I mean, really, that’s — I just snickered, which makes the devil mad.”

“I was like, ‘Well, whoever you are, you know, Christ, you got to come under the authority of the Lord Jesus Christ right now,’” Marx said. “Because, see, Satan, he’s not equal to God. He’s a created being. He’s a fallen angel, right?”

“Long story longer, that girl did get delivered,” he concluded.

Marx said he did eventually save the girl. Hyoung Chang/Denver Post via Getty Images

Talking Points Memo, citing his book, also reported that Marx has shared stories of meeting people who he believed are inhabited by demons. Some of these people have “reptilian” eyes, “pointy” ears, and even “superhuman strength,” according to him.

Perhaps even stranger is that Marx has claimed that his abusive stepfather drove him to shoot and kill a man at the age of 7.

Supporters of Marx seen praying for him at a recent event. Hyoung Chang/Denver Post via Getty Images

Questions remain, however, about whether Marx actually did kill a man, as local authorities have said there is no record of any unsolved homicides from that time. Marx has said that he contacted the FBI and local sheriff’s office, but they could not solve the case as Marx was so young he does not remember the details.

Marx told Next 9NEWS reporter Kyle Clark, without offering any specifics, that he’s “been in other situations where, you know, possibly people or persons died as a result of me defending myself and other countries.”

“Do you think that you’ve killed people as an adult?” Clark asked.

“Does it matter?” Marx replied, adding, “Odd question.”

When pressed further, Marx said: “If I did, I wouldn’t be telling a reporter.”

Marx narrowly won the GOP primary. AAron Ontiveroz/Denver Post via Getty Images

Marx is also facing some other controversies — unrelated to demons and homicides — which include allegations that his campaign has tried to circumvent campaign finance laws.