MAGA ‘SNL’ Alum’s Wife Files for Divorce After 15 Years

‘My 600-lb Life’ Star Dies at 50
REALITY STAR GONE
Charity Pierce, a participant on TLC’s My 600-lb Life, has died. She was 50 years old when she died in the early hours of Tuesday, January 27. Her daughter, Charly, who appeared on season three of the show alongside her mother, announced the passing on Facebook. The post, which featured a photo of the mother and daughter holding hands, did not reveal Pierce’s cause of death. “I hope you know how much I love you and how grateful I was to be able to be by your side while you took your last breath,” she wrote. A family source told TMZ that Charity had been in hospice care for at least a month, struggling with lymphedema and fluid buildup within her lungs. While on My 600-lb Life, Charity made significant progress with her weight, losing around 300 pounds, a significant drop from her 800-pound weight at the start of filming. Charity returned to TLC for the My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now? segment to discuss her struggle with weight gain and her ongoing efforts to reconnect with her daughter. Charly concluded her Facebook post by saying her mother was “finally at peace.”