MAGA Comedian Speaks Out After Bombing Netflix Special

Theo Von is responding to fans who said his Netflix special taping was a “failure of epic proportions.”

“Look, it wasn’t great,” he said on a new episode of his This Past Weekend podcast. “I didn’t love it... But I thought, let’s just look at the edit and see. We still haven’t decided. We might shoot again at some point. I don’t know what’s going to go on.”

Fans who attended taping for Von’s third comedy special with the streamer claimed up to a “third” of audience members walked out during his performances at Manhattan’s Beacon Theatre last weekend, and called it the comedian’s “worst set ever.” More reported that Von “had to pause the show to ask for the punchline several times.”

NIAGARA FALLS, ONTARIO - AUGUST 20: Theo Von performs on the OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino Resort on August 20, 2023 in Niagara Falls, Ontario. (Photo by Jeremychanphotography/Getty Images) Jeremychanphotography/Getty Images

Others speculated about his mental state, as fans thought the jittery performance seemed like “more than just nerves.” A clip showing the podcaster quip to an audience member that he was “trying not to take my own life” only deepened speculation that something was wrong. Von said Friday that the clip was just him “saying stuff.”

🚨 BREAKING: Comedian Theo Von BOMBED his comedy show last night at the Beacon Theater in New York, NY



He was seen after the show saying “I’m having a long month, I’m trying not to take my own life”



I don’t think this is a joke. This is not normal for Theo pic.twitter.com/1TuXAPmJ5V — Algovich (@Algovich_) September 28, 2025

“If you’ve listened to this show before or seen anything, you know… I would never take my own life,” Von, who hosted Donald Trump and JD Vance during the 2024 campaign, said. “I’m grateful to God for his grace in my life. I love my siblings. I have so many friends and people that love me and people that I want to see their children grow up. I’m hopeful that I get to have a wife and meet my own children one day. Like, there’s a ton of things in my life that keep me alive and hopeful.”

Theo Von and JD Vance. screen grab

His performance, which he admitted “wasn’t perfect,” would not have driven him to the edge, he explained. “At the end of the night, I was like, I don’t know if we got it. And they’re like, yeah, well, let’s edit together something and see. I was like, OK. But I couldn’t feel the magic, you know? I just was off.”