A MAGA congressional candidate is facing backlash after spreading conspiracy theories about the deadly flash floods in Texas and calling them “fake.”

Kandiss Taylor, who is running to represent Georgia in the House of Representatives, posted on X Saturday: “Fake weather. Fake hurricanes. Fake flooding. Fake. Fake. Fake.” Her bizarre post came as authorities searched for dozens of people who lost their lives in Texas’ flash floods. Of the 30 people confirmed dead so far, at least nine were children.

Around 25 campers from a nearby summer camp are still missing.

Taylor later posted her message again: “FAKE WEATHER. REAL DAMAGE.”

“This isn’t just ‘climate change.’ It’s cloud seeding, geoengineering, & manipulation,“ she added. ”If fake weather causes real tragedy, that’s murder. Pray. Prepare. Question the narrative.”

When she later added that tragedy had struck, someone in the comments called her out for walking back her earlier post. She wrote back: “I’m not walking back a thing. No one can control the way you raging liberals twist words. Brainwashed zombies.”

Taylor, who recently ran to be Georgia’s governor, was slammed by leaders across the nation.

“Do your job Georgia... Is this the best you have got?” wrote attorney Tracey Gallagher.

Former Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) added: “Hey Texas. What do you think of this? She’s running for congress as a Republican? Any thoughts?”

“Over two dozen dead and more children missing, and this candidate for Congress says the flooding in Texas is fake,” said retired intelligence officer Travis Akers.

30 people have been confirmed dead so far in Texas following flash floods. Eric Vryn/Eric Vryn/Getty Images

“So the dead bodies floating in Texas are fake too? The homes ripped apart? The kids being pulled out of floodwater?” asked commentator Thomas Mix. “You’re a clown. Sit the hell down and stop embarrassing the human race. I guess not even Republicans care when Republicans are hit with natural disasters.”

Taylor, whose X bio reads: “Christian. Georgian. MAGA. Jesus, Guns & Babies,” also notes that she’s a candidate for Congress in 2026.

Her posts came one day after fatal, fast-moving waters rose 26 feet on Friday, washing away homes, sweeping aside vehicles, and killing dozens of nearby individuals.

Even President Donald Trump called the deaths in Texas “shocking.”

At least nine children have died so far following deadly floods in Texas. Eric Vryn/Eric Vryn/Getty Images

At least 850 people have been saved by rescue workers in the last 36 hours, said Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, including those “clinging to trees to save their lives.”