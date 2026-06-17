MAGA Congressman Gets Flamed for Weird Photoshoots

MAGA Congressman Abe Hamadeh is raising eyebrows with a series of “unconventional” photoshoots he’s done with his staff.

Hamadeh, a 35-year-old freshman member from Arizona, posted a series of pictures to his social media, showing off his interns and lavish office with gold detailing that mimics Trump’s Oval Office.

“They say we’re unconventional. I say we get results. America First. Now and forever,” Hamadeh posted this week, along with an image of his staff all donning blank stares.

Hamadeh's staff stares blankly at the camera. @AbrahamHamadeh/X

The series of bizarre, professional photoshoots, an unusual move for members of Congress, has many talking.

“Unconventional indeed,” Jake Sherman, co-founder of D.C. insider publication Punchbowl, responded.

“Loser behavior. An entire congressional office so fixated on gaudy photoshoots,” Capitol Hill gossip account “Dear White Staffers” said.

Others were taken aback by a photoshoot he did with three interns—Brock, Ella, and Ria. The interns are all seated on the armrest of a chair placed in front of Hamadeh’s desk. Various golden coins are situated on the desk as well.

@RepAbeHamadeh/X

“What is going on here?!” Daily Mail’s White House Correspondent Jon Michael Raasch said, adding, “I’ve personally never seen a congressional photo shoot like this.”

Intern Ella Dudley pictured with her boss Congressman Abe Hamadeh. @realEllaDudley/X

Another image posted by the Congressman at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort also raised eyebrows.

“President Donald Trump’s Mar a Lago is truly gorgeous and one of a kind, thank you for sharing its beauty. Donald Trump embodies the American Dream and is an inspiration to so many. My family is forever grateful. We will always have your back Mr. President,” he wrote.

He then attached a glamorous image of himself and what appears to be his extended family.

Hamadeh showing off Trump's Florida golf resort. @AbrahamHamadeh/X

Hamadeh’s office did not respond to the Daily Beast’s request for comment on the photoshoots.

Hamadeh was first elected to Congress in 2024 to represent one of Arizona’s most Republican districts.

Hamadeh was given the nickname "Lyin' Abe" by his opponent in the 2024 primary election. Go Nakamura/REUTERS

He was involved in a nasty primary against his friend-turned-foe, failed Arizona Senate candidate Blake Masters. The primary was a doozy, with Masters trying to claim Hamadeh did not care about the country because he was unmarried and childless, and Hamadeh accusing Masters of being a “snake” and a “woke leftist.”