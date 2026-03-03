MAGA Congressman Reveals He’s Not Running for Re-Election
Yet another House Republican is calling it quits, adding to the swelling roster of GOP retirements. Montana Rep. Ryan Zinke announced Monday that he will not seek re-election in the November midterms, citing ongoing health issues. Zinke, 64, who served as secretary of the interior during President Donald Trump’s first term, said stepping down was a “difficult but necessary decision,” revealing that he had undergone “multiple surgeries” to address injuries sustained during his decades-long career as a Navy SEAL. The MAGA congressman said he would face “several more” surgeries after leaving office at the end of his current term. Zinke was first elected in 2014 and left to join Trump’s Cabinet in 2017. He resigned in 2019 while facing multiple probes into his conduct and his business dealings in office. He was reelected to the House in 2022. With Zinke’s exit, 31 House Republicans and 21 House Democrats are now set to retire. Overall House retirements this congressional session are now tied with 2018 for most this century, according to Axios.