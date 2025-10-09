MAGA Congressman Rips Apart Trump’s Peace Plan

A Trump-backed Republican slammed the president’s widely praised plan to end the war in Gaza, accusing him of “negotiating with terrorists.”

Wisconsin Rep. Derrick Van Orden, who was endorsed by President Trump in the 2022 election and again for 2026, criticized the plan on Fox and Friends First Thursday after Trump announced that Israel and Hamas agreed to sign off on phase one of his 20-point plan for peace.

“Honestly, I disagree with this strategy, but this is the Israeli government’s decision to get their people back. I am not a fan of negotiating with terrorists,” the Republican told co-host Brian Kilmeade.

“These people are terrorists. That’s who they are yesterday. That’s who they are going to be today and tomorrow.”

Donald Trump / Truth Social

Trump announced Wednesday night that Israel and Hamas had agreed to the first phase of his ceasefire plan, which calls for both sides to release their hostages.

While the announcement has been hailed as an encouraging step in ending the bloody conflict, Van Orden argued that Israel is giving up too much to Hamas in the deal.

After going through the perfunctory praise of Trump, saying the president deserves the “highest honor” for his leadership, Van Orden tore into the first step in the president’s peace plan.

“The amount of people that the Israelis are going to have to release to get their hostages back is just remarkable,” said Van Orden.

Kilmeade gave the number: “1,975, including 250 on death row.” This is compared to the 20 living hostages Hamas reportedly has, on top of 26 deceased hostages and two missing hostages.

Van Orden praised Trump for his leadership before ripping the peace deal. Tom Williams/Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Van Orden, who serves on the House Armed Services Committee and the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs, then said the deal amounts to “negotiating with terrorists.”

“The Israeli government collectively has made a decision to give their people backing. I can respect that, but I respectfully disagree with it,” he said

Van Orden’s statements clash with world leaders and American politicians from both sides of the aisle, who have praised the initial steps toward a ceasefire. Israeli president Benjamin Netanyahu praised the deal on X, while Democrats including Rep. Ritchie Torres cheered the decision, writing on X, “We should all be rooting for the success of an agreement that secures the release of the hostages and ends the war.”

Still, the release of hostages is just one step toward ending the war in Gaza, and officials remain cautious. The ceasefire will go into effect 24 hours after Israel’s cabinet ratifies the deal, according to an Israeli spokesperson.

Over 67,000 Palestinians have been killed since the October 7th attacks of 2023, according to Gaza’s Hamas-run health ministry.