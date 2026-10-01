MAGA Congresswoman Ripped for Mocking Inmate in Botched Execution

MAGA Rep. Nancy Mace has been ripped for making jokes about the botched execution of a murderer in Tennessee.

The 48-year-old Mace wrote that Tennessee should have “just sent in some killer moms” to execute Christa Pike, a reference to the case of Lindsay Clancy, who has admitted to killing all three of her children.

Christa Pike entering a Knox County Criminal Court in 2007. Now 50, she survived a pair of lethal injection attempts on Wednesday. J. Miles Cary/ Knoxville News Sentinel/USA TODAY NETWORK via REUTERS

Mace also joked in response to an account that is often complimentary of her that she will be free in January to be their executioner.

“Having my lawyer request a very specific executioner,” the post reads, featuring a smiling photo of Mace.

Mace responded, “Tell your lawyer I’m free in January. Already have the uniform.”

Nancy Mace is leaving politics in January, when her third term as a congresswoman is up. X

Mace is leaving Congress in January and says she is calling it quits on politics after six years in Washington representing her native South Carolina. She ran this summer to be the state’s next governor, but was trounced in a Republican primary, coming in fifth place.

Her bizarre posts on Thursday were quickly called out in the comments—where she rushed to defend herself.

“I used to defend Nancy Mace in the past, but I can clearly see she needs some sort of intervention, something is off,” one comment read.

Mace’s second post in the wake of the botched execution. X

Mace fired back on her personal account, “Because of a RT to promote one of my favorite accounts? Are you feeling OK? Maybe go see someone for that.”

Another commenter wrote: “Nancy thinks she is the center of the universe. I think she might die without getting the attention she thinks she has.”

Mace responded, “Baby, why are you giving me even more attention by commenting?”

Pike, now 50, savagely murdered 19-year-old Colleen Slemmer with the help of other teens in Knoxville three decades ago. The killer admitted to brutally beating and slashing Slemmer, whose body was discovered to have a pentagram carved into her chest. Pike said she hit Slemmer in the head with asphalt, slit her throat, and kept a piece of Slemmer’s skull afterward. Prosecutors said Pike believed Slemmer was trying to steal her boyfriend.

Once in prison, Pike was then convicted of attempting to murder fellow inmate Patricia Jones by strangling her with a shoestring in 2001.

The execution of Pike was receiving national media attention even before Tennessee botched it, as she was set to be the first woman executed in the state in more than 200 years. Her legal team fought against her capital punishment, with the matter reaching the Supreme Court, which ultimately overruled an appeals panel’s stay of execution on Wednesday.

However, a pair of attempts to execute Pike by lethal injection failed on Wednesday evening, with Tennessee’s MAGA Governor Bill Lee ultimately calling off the execution—for now—and pausing further state killings through the rest of the year. Pike is alive but believed to have suffered a brain injury during the botched execution.