MAGA Conspiracy Theorist Says Christian Beliefs Got Him Fired From Kennedy Center

A far-right activist and conspiracy theorist claims that his “Christian beliefs on marriage” got him fired from his leadership role at the Kennedy Center.

Floyd Brown, who was hired as vice president of development at the Kennedy Center over a month ago, was fired Wednesday, hours after CNN reached out to him with questions about his previous controversial statements on same-sex marriage and homosexuality.

“My firing came approximately two hours after @CNN sent an email asking me to comment on my past writings and statements about traditional marriage and homosexual influence in the @GOP,” Brown wrote on X Thursday.

As a conservative media commentator, Brown was known for his anti-gay rhetoric, which included criticizing the United States for legalizing gay marriage and sex as well as calling homosexuality “a punishment” and “immoral.”

Brown has also previously voiced his disapproval of “homosexual self-proclaimed conservatives,” condemning the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) for its “acceptance of the open promotion of the gay lifestyle inside the tent of conservatism” in a 2011 article.

In that article, he further stated that homosexuality is “a sin, and the addict is to be pitied and accepted in Christian love—but not the pusher or promoter of the agenda.”

Brown shared his response to CNN, in which he said, “It was truly not my intention to offend anyone with my comments.”

“Comments rooted in my personal Christian views, which I have made in the past, have no impact upon my work here at the Kennedy Center nor do they impinge on my interactions with colleagues who do incredible work for the patrons of the Center,” he wrote.

He staunchly defended his “Christian views,” saying that, as a Christian, he is “called to work with others of different beliefs and worldviews.”

Floyd Brown was fired from the Kennedy Center on Wednesday. C-SPAN

“I have never intended to attack or demean any person in my statements and have always shared the mission of Jesus, striving to love others unconditionally,” he said.

Brown also spread conspiracy theories about former President Barack Obama on his now-deleted website, ExposeObama.com, where he questioned the veracity of the former president’s birth certificate and falsely claimed that Obama was Muslim.

The MAGA loyalist did not address those comments in his response to CNN, instead focusing on his “Christian beliefs.”

Trump appointed Richard Grenell as the Kennedy Center's interim executive director in February. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Brown pointed the blame for the firing at Richard Grenell, who replaced former longtime Kennedy Center president Deborah Rutter earlier this year.

Grenell is openly gay—a fact Brown underscored on X.

“CNN also contacted @RichardGrenell, who is a professing Christian and is married to a male spouse,” he wrote. “I am at times outspoken on public policy. ... I also frequently speak at churches and Christian conferences.”

In his X post, Brown went on to claim that his request to speak with Grenell was denied, and the only explanation he was given for his dismissal was: “Floyd, you must recant your belief in traditional marriage and your past statements on the topic, or you will be fired.”

“Needless to say, I refused to recant and was shown the door. My beliefs are much more common to Biblical Christianity,” he said.

A source confirmed to CNN that Grenell did not meet with Brown, saying that Grenell was not involved in his hiring.

They added that Grenell didn’t even know Brown at all, despite Brown claiming that the pair met when Brown was a political organizer in Arizona.