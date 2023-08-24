CHEAT SHEET
    MAGA Conspiracy Theorists Say Georgia Trump Rally Is an FBI Trap

    ‘WATCH OUT’

    Erik Uebelacker

    Breaking News Intern

    A supporter of former President Donald Trump holds a banner at the entrance of the Fulton County Jail, as Trump is expected to turn himself in to be processed after his Georgia indictment, in Atlanta, Georgia.

    Dustin Chambers/Reuters

    Some Donald Trump supporters are warning their brethren to “watch out” for the FBI at the rally outside the Fulton County Jail, where the former president is expected to turn himself in on Thursday. According to an NBC News report, MAGA warriors fear the rally could be the perfect spot to lure in Trump supporters and arrest them. “It could be another setup just like the J6,” one social media user wrote, referencing the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. “Watch out for FBI plants,” said another. Of course, Jan. 6 was no FBI setup, despite reports from right-wing news pundits like Tucker Carlson insinuating otherwise. The former president is expected to surrender to authorities in Georgia on Thursday after being indicted for an alleged plot to overthrow the 2020 election in the state.

