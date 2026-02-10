Politics

MAGA-Convert Mark Zuckerberg Buys Billionaire Island Mansion Near Ivanka Trump

HOWDY, NEIGHBOR

The tech broligarch adds to a real estate portfolio that already includes mega-mansions in Lake Tahoe and Palo Alto, and on the Hawaiian island of Kauai.

MAGAfied Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg just bought another mega-mansion, this time in the same South Florida neighborhood as Ivanka Trump’s luxury vacation getaway.

Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, are finalizing the purchase of a seafront residence in Indian Creek, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing “sources with knowledge of the transaction.”

The amount has not been disclosed. Local estate agents estimate the 2-acre residence is likely to have sold for between $150 million to $200 million.

Indian Creek Island near Miami Florida, otherwise known as Billionaire's Bunker. Anthony Devlin/Getty Images

Trump and her husband Jared Kushner, also purchased a six-bedroom compound in the exclusive island community, located near Miami Beach and known locally as the Billionaire Bunker, for $24 million back in 2021.

Other notable owners of property on the island include Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, former NFL quarterback Tom Brady, DJ David Guetta and investor Carl Icahn.

Ivanka Trump also owns property in the neighborhood. Brennan Asplen/Getty Images

Zuckerberg and Chan’s purchase adds to a real estate portfolio that already includes luxury properties in California’s Lake Tahoe and Palo Alto, as well as on the Hawaiian island of Kauai.

Norman Braman, a billionaire auto dealer, lives with his wife Irma next door to Zuckerberg’s new property in Florida.

Irma told the WSJ the Meta CEO had told her he plans to move in by April. “We’re happy to have him,” she said.

It remains unclear whether the Bramans may have read any coverage of Zuckerberg’s difficulties with his neighbors in Palo Alto over the past few years.

Residents in the local California community have complained that the Facebook founder’s gradual buying of multiple adjacent homes has effectively turned a quiet residential block into a long-running private construction zone.

They say years of noise, disruption, blocked streets, extensive security presence and surveillance has made the neighborhood feel less like a normal place to live and more like the perimeter of a private fortress.

The Daily Beast has contacted Zuckerberg for comment on this story.

