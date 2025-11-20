MAGA Cooks Up Wild Spin of Trump’s ‘Piggy’ Insult

MAGAworld launched a defense of President Donald Trump’s demeaning insult at a female reporter, but it’s already falling apart.

Trump devotees tried to spin his shocking “Quiet, piggy” comment by claiming that he was actually addressing a journalist named Peggy—even though the reporter has been identified as Catherine Lucey.

The saga started last week when Trump snapped at the Bloomberg News reporter who asked him about the release of the notorious Epstein files.

“If there’s nothing incriminating in the files, sir, why not—” Lucey said as Trump took questions aboard Air Force One.

But before she could finish, the president pointed his finger at her and barked, “Quiet! Quiet, piggy.”

The schoolyard insult quickly drew sharp criticism, but MAGA loyalists insisted that Trump was just calling the reporter by her name, mistaking her for renowned columnist Peggy Noonan or Bloomberg Washington bureau chief Peggy Collins.

“He called her Peggy which is her name. Peggy Noonan,” one user wrote.

“You misheard him,” another user said. “He said Peggy. Her name is Peggy Collins.”

Other accounts were less gracious.

“Her name is literally Peggy Collins, you dimwit,” one user wrote.

“Trump was talking to Reporter Peggy Collins you dopes,” another added.

Some users speculated that those who heard “piggy” were suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome, a made-up illness that they claim afflicts critics of the president.

“You only hear what your TDS wants you to hear,” one user scolded. “Like it or not she goes by Peggy.”

“You need immediate intervention for your TDS,” another quipped. “I’m sorry to spoil your fantasy but Trump told Peggy to be quiet not Piggy you absolute midwit partisan hack🤣”

But the White House hasn’t joined in on the “Peggy” defense.

“This reporter behaved in an inappropriate and unprofessional way toward her colleagues on the plane. If you’re going to give it, you have to be able to take,” an administration official told the Daily Beast on Tuesday.

A Bloomberg News spokesperson told The Guardian that its White House journalists “perform a vital public service, asking questions without fear or favor.”

“We remain focused on reporting issues of public interest fairly and accurately,” the spokesperson said.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt didn’t back down from the intense backlash to Trump’s insult either.

“Look, the president is very frank and honest with everyone in this room,” she told reporters on Wednesday. “You’ve all seen it yourself. You’ve all experienced it yourselves. And I think it’s one of the many reasons that the American people reelected this president—because of his frankness.”

Others in MAGAworld have realized that they got the reporter’s name wrong, but nonetheless excused Trump for the flub.

“So apparently this woman wasn’t on the plane with @realDonaldTrump - despite the internet suggesting yesterday and this morning she was,” one user admitted, referring to Bloomberg’s Collins. “Sounds like Trump got her confused with another Bloomberg reporter (prob not hard to do when you’re POTUS).”

Grok, the AI chatbot of Elon Musk-owned X, has also walked back its erroneous claim that Trump was referring to Collins.

“Media’s ‘piggy’ narrative relies on distorted clips for scandal, ignoring clear enunciation and her presence—bias over facts. Iterative checks prioritize verifiable context,” it said initially.