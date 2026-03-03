MAGA Couple Shames Teen Smoothie Makers for Refusing Service

Former NASCAR driver Chase Pistone has died of an unknown cause at the age of 42. His brother, Nick Pistone, announced the death on Facebook on Monday, posting an image of Chase as a child and another in his NASCAR uniform. “Well My young brother and best friend is gone. I’m broken hearted and don’t know if I’ll ever get over this,” he wrote. ”I miss you Chase already and I hope you are in a better place. I love you and I miss you so much already!!!!!!!,” Nick wrote. Nick did not specify Chase’s cause of death on the Facebook post, but he requested the industry news outlet, Legends Nation, to post the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline after speaking to them about his younger brother’s passing. The 988 number has counselors on call for people struggling with mental health issues. The racer had an early start to a fruitful career, beginning at age six, following in the footsteps of his highly decorated grandfather, “Tiger” Tom Pistone. Chase competed in NASCAR until 2014. He won the Summer Shootout Championship Legends four times and won more than 80 feature events in Legends, Late Model, and USAR competitions. “Chase was not only a wheelman in Legends and Late Models, but his Chase Pistone Inc. Legends team was a force to be reckoned with every time they showed up at a track, and they usually walked away with the winner’s trophy,” the Legends Nation post read.

If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.