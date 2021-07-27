Capitol Cop: MAGA Crowd Repeatedly Called Me N-Word During Riot
VILE
On the first day of emotional testimony before the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, U.S. Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn recounted the lengths he went to try and prevent supporters of Donald Trump from entering the building. In an attempt to reason with the MAGA crowd eager to prevent the 2020 election from being certified, he revealed he voted for Joe Biden. “Does my vote not count? Am I nobody?” The crowd snarled racial slurs in response. “You hear that, guys, this n--er voted for Joe Biden!” one woman shouted. “Fucking n---er!” the crowd screamed. Dunn said he had never been called the epithet while wearing a Capitol Police uniform, though other officers later told him they were also subjected to such taunts.