MAGA-Curious CBS Boss Eyes Fired CNN Host for New Job

The MAGA-curious head of CBS News is reportedly text-bombing a fired CNN host in a bid to lure him over to the Trump-friendly network.

Bari Weiss, 42, took on the top job at the once-prestigious network after MAGA ally David Ellison, son of Trump megadonor Larry Ellison, took over CBS’ parent company in a controversial merger last October.

During her tenure, the network’s flagship show 60 Minutes has seen an exodus of hosts and staff, who have spoken of clashes with Weiss and her team over editorial direction and even complained of political interference in their reports.

Editor-in-Chief of CBS News Bari Weiss is continuing her hunt for new staff. Brendan McDermid/Reuters

Another Weiss hire, CBS Evening News anchor Tony Dokoupil, continues to struggle to draw ratings in the primetime slot, which remain below the magic 4-million-viewer benchmark that’s essential to advertisers.

A new report in Status says Weiss is now in discussions with former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, who is currently a host on NewsNation.

The 56-year-old was fired from CNN in December 2021 following claims he helped his brother, then-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, strategize to fight sexual harassment allegations. The former governor has denied any wrongdoing.

Cuomo’s nightly show, Cuomo, debuted on NewsNation in October 2022.

Chris Cuomo has his own nightly show on NewsNation. screen grab

According to Status, Weiss is “enraptured” by Cuomo, deeming him a “skilled broadcaster” she wants to see on CBS. The publication also reports the pair have shared at least one meal and regularly exchange text messages.

The Daily Beast has contacted CBS and reps for Cuomo for comment.

Speculating on what Cuomo could do at CBS, Status highlighted his five-year stint hosting CNN’s morning show New Day, noting he could possibly join CBS Mornings. He currently hosts the live weekday morning show Cuomo Mornings on SiriusXM.

The publication previously said Weiss is also eyeing 60 Minutes contributor Norah O’Donnell to join CBS Mornings.

Gayle King signed an extension to her CBS contract in March this year, which Status said was only for a further 12 months. The morning show is currently hosted by King, Nate Burleson, and Vladimir Duthiers.

Chris Cuomo was previously fired by CNN. John Lamparski/Getty Images for Tribeca Festiva

However, despite being text buddies, there is a snag stopping Weiss securing Cuomo easily for a role at CBS.

He announced a multi-year contract extension in December 2024. At the time Cuomo said “Of course I am staying. Where else but NewsNation can you expose the game instead of being forced to play? Let’s get after it!”

Cuomo has managed to make waves at NewsNation, including calling out his former CNN colleague Scott Jennings, who has been tipped to become the new White House Press Secretary.

Chris Cuomo calls out Scott Jennings. screen grab

In May, Jennings embarked on an F-bomb tirade against progressive commentator Adam Mockler on CNN’s NewsNight with Abby Phillip.

Cuomo referred to Jennings as “CNN’s resident MAGA-lomaniac,” he added, “It’s all just a distraction from his true deficiency. He can’t justify what’s happening in Iran beyond ‘The regime sucks’.”