MAGA-Curious CBS Boss Posts Eye-Popping Reaction to Iran War

Bari Weiss couldn’t resist hitting repost.

The MAGA-curious CBS News editor-in-chief amplified a clip of Iranian-American journalist and activist Masih Alinejad responding to New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s condemnation of the U.S.-Israeli strikes.

In the segment on CBS News 24/7, Alinejad pushed back on Mamdani’s description of the strikes as “a catastrophic escalation in an illegal war of aggression.”

“I know maybe you and many other people, they hate President Trump,” she said.

“But believe me, this is not the right time to shift your hatred and your anger from President Trump to the people of Iran, innocent people. We are better allies to you, America, compared to these backward mullahs.”

Mamdani, in his statement, accused the U.S. and Israel of “bombing cities,” “killing civilians,” and “opening a new theater of war.“

“Americans do not want this. They do not want another war in pursuit of regime change. They want relief from the affordability crisis. They want peace,” the mayor wrote.

Weiss reposted the clip with a fire emoji. X

Weiss later reposted another clip from Alinejad—who was named a CBS News contributor in January—this time a tearful, triumphant video celebrating reports that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei had been killed.

“Finally, you’re dead, finally, you’re gone, Ali Khamenei,” she said, her voice breaking.

“Every morning I wake up reading that my people are being killed by Ali Khamenei. But this is the first morning in my life that I get the good news.”

Later in the video, Alinejad took to the streets and shouted: “Oh my God, I love America, thank you. Ali Khamenei is dead!”

She later reposted Alinejad's celebratory video. X

Alinejad has long been one of the Islamic Republic’s most high-profile critics. In January, a man was sentenced to 15 years in prison over a murder-for-hire plot directed by the Government of Iran targeting Alinejad.

Weiss’s stance on Iran is hardly new. In a June appearance on Fox News just days before U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities, she echoed Trump’s “case” that nuclear Iran was “not just an existential threat to Israel, it is an existential threat to America.”

At the time, she dismissed ceasefire talk and argued that the “beauty of this situation” was that the U.S. could confront Iran without sending troops into another ground war.

“The worst case scenario in terms of American involvement is the use of these B-2 bombers and the dropping of a few of these M.O.Ps.”

Trump launched his war from a hastily constructed space in Mar-a-Lago with (left) John Ratcliffe, the Director of the CIA, (fourth from right) Secretary of State Marco Rubio, White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, and (second from right), Dan Scavino, his golf caddy turned aide. X

Recent public opinion, however, appears more divided than that framing suggests.

A University of Maryland poll conducted earlier this month found just 21 percent of Americans would support a U.S. attack on Iran, while 49 percent were opposed and 30 percent said they were unsure.