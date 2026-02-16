MAGA-Curious CBS Boss’ Biggest ‘60 Minutes’ Star Quits

CBS News’ new MAGA-coded boss is set to lose one of her network’s biggest stars.

Anderson Cooper has passed on a contract renewal offer from CBS and will leave 60 Minutes ahead of its fall season, sources familiar with the matter have told Breaker’s Lachlan Cartwright.

Cartright writes, “Breaker has learned Cooper told CBS weeks ago that he wanted to concentrate on CNN, where he hosts AC360 weeknights, as well as spend more time with his family.” The 58-year-old host also has a podcast, All There Is With Anderson Cooper.

Anderson Cooper interviews Prince Harry for “60 Minutes.” He secured several high-profile interviews in his time nearly two decades on the show. CBS via Getty Images

It is unclear if CBS News Editor in Chief Bari Weiss’ recent takeover played a factor in Anderson’s decision. He has been on 60 Minutes since the 2006–2007 television season.

Breaker reports that Anderson will appear on 60 Minutes segments through the end of the current season, but not beyond.

CBS did not immediately respond to a request for comment.