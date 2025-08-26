MAGA Darling Reveals Why She Can’t Find a Boyfriend in D.C.

When President Donald Trump returned to office, the women of the MAGA-movement descended on D.C. in one fell swoop, thrilled at the prospect of the right-wing’s most eligible bachelors.

But apparently, all they found was a bunch of gay men.

That’s according to Steve Bannon’s War Room Co-Host and MAGA-darling Natalie Winters, who said during a recent episode that it’s a struggle to find a boyfriend in what’s often referred to as the nation’s gayest city.

“The funny thing is, I had a lot of girlfriends who wanted to move here,” Winters, 24, said.

“They thought the dating scene would be really great, that MAGA would bring in a whole wave of, like, you know, eligible, conservative, smart, enterprising men.”

Instead? “Everybody’s freaking gay,” she said.

“The funny thing is, I had a lot of girlfriends who wanted to move here. They thought the dating scene would be really great, that MAGA would bring in a whole wave of eligible, conservative men.”



Instead, she said, “everybody’s freaking gay.”



Me in @nytimes 🤣 pic.twitter.com/qQdiROL8NQ — Natalie Winters (@nataliegwinters) August 26, 2025

It’s not the first time Winters—who graduated from the University of Chicago and rose quickly through the right-wing media ranks—has taken shots at D.C.’s romantic prospects.

Steve Bannon hired White House Correspondent Natalie Winters as an intern while she was a senior in high school. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

In an interview with The Times of London earlier this year where she spoke about trying to find a boyfriend, she declared: “I think most men are gay in D.C.—either out or closeted depending on whether they’re Democrats or Republicans.”

She added, “I want to marry someone who allows me to protect feminine energy in a world that is forcing me to be a girl boss because they keep sending Steve [Bannon] to prison.”

Trump has broken from traditional conservatives with his appointment of several gay men, notably appointing Scott Bessent as treasury secretary, who became the highest-ranking LGBTQ official in the nation’s history.

A New York Times report on Tuesday also highlighted the emergence of a cohort dubbed as the “A-Gays,” the high-powered gay men in Trump’s ranks.

“We’re like Visa,” said Charles Moran, a high-ranking official at the Department of Energy said. “Everywhere you want to be.”

Scott Bessent and John Freeman in 2014. J Grassi/Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

Others include Tony Fabrizio, the president’s longtime pollster; Trent Morse, an outgoing deputy assistant to the president; Richard Grenell, who was put in charge of the Kennedy Center; and Jacob Helberg, an under secretary of state, the Times reported.

But for MAGA women hoping to find love in the right-wing halls of Trump’s D.C., they should not despair: a May survey from the Pew Research Center found that 16 percent of LGBTQ+ adults identified as Republicans, compared to 80 percent who identified as Democrats.

Winters did not return a request for comment from the Daily Beast.