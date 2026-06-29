MAGA Declares Flop State Fair’s Accused Sex Pest Is a Martyr

MAGA world has declared a conservative livestreamer accused of committing lewd acts while watching circus performers at Donald Trump’s Great American State Fair a martyr.

Gian Rachtelli, who is known by his livestream moniker “Manny,” was charged with “lewd, indecent, or obscene acts” after three separate witnesses told police they observed him appeared to be a sexual act. He was dressed in an Uncle Sam costume at the time.

A screen shot from Manny bein Manny Live's State Fair livestream. Manny bein Manny Live/YouTube

The incident was alleged to have taken place last week, during the first full day of a fair that has come under scrutiny for its empty crowds, monuments to the president, and the refusal of some states to take part.

But while Rachtelli hasn’t commented personally, he used his social media to repost the support of others who have defended him.

“This is insane. The witness statements were obviously made up just to have an America loving patriot get arrested,” said one post from MAGA Youtube show The Daily Discourse.

Henry "Enrique" Tarrio, former national chairman of the Proud Boys. Eva Marie Uzcategui/REUTERS

“This report seems odd,” wrote former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio X, alongside a meme that said: “Something’s F--ky.”

“Wasn’t he live-streaming the whole time?”

“Until the facts prove otherwise, I’m standing by Manny. Period,” added a fellow conservative livestreamer who uses the handle Haley Reports.

Other MAGA followers blamed a familiar opponent, the federal government, apparently unconcerned that it is entirely in the hands of Republicans.

"The feds" were blamed by MAGA accounts, despite Republicans running the government. @HaleyReports/X

The Daily Beast has reached out to Rachtelli, 54, but he has not replied. However, the posts, all of which he reposted onto one of his X accounts, are the first public sign of his defense since the incident took place last Thursday.

According to police documents filed in the D.C. Superior Court, the alleged lewd act took place at about 3.40pm in front of the Cirque Mechanics acrobatic show.

One witness said he witnessed Rachtelli vaping and filming the female performers before placing his hand inside his pants in what the witness believed was a sexual act.

Another told police that Rachtelli “returned for the second show, and I saw him with his hand in his pants, likely doing what we all thought he was doing.”

Manny the livestreamer attends Trump's State Fair dressed in patriotic garb. Manny bein Manny Live/YouTube

And a third witness said they were “approached by a female member of the acrobat team who had noticed an older white male that was making her and other female performers uncomfortable.”

However, one MAGA supporter uploaded part of a video of Manny’s livestream onto social media, showing him digging into his pockets.

They acknowledged that “if someone on the ground saw this while he’s standing there live streaming, it could look weird” but added: “He is innocent until proven guilty (he won’t be), and yet people are jumping at the opportunity to slander him.”

The arrest is one of plague of problems which have engulfed Trump’s taxpayer-funded Great American State Fair which is supposed to be a centerpiece of the administration’s America 250 celebrations.

Before the fair even opened, a string of performers—including Martina McBride, Young MC, Morris Day & The Time, Fab Morvan of Milli Vanilli and others—publicly withdrew after learning of the event’s ties to the Trump administration.

Trump ultimately scrapped much of the planned concert lineup and instead headlined the opening himself. That went off the rails when Transporation Secretary Sean Duffy, the father of a child with Down Syndrome, called the acts who had canceled “libtards.”

And since then the fair has been plagued with issues, from a power outage which melted the ice cream, to the bizarre appearance of a Confederate flag in a pavilion that was meant to showcase the best of North Carolina.

Maine's showcase was a little empty at the Great American State Fair Farrah Tomazin

Day after day of empty crowds have broken through to one person: Trump himself.

“Do you think people appreciate what a fantastic job we did in building and operating the Great American State Fair at the National Mall, packed with happy people, and everybody loving it?” Trump fumed in a 6:27 a.m. Truth Social post on Monday.