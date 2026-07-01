MAGA Declares Pickle Company Boycott Over Great American State Fair Drama

MAGAworld has sharpened its knives—for Mt. Olive Pickles.

The president’s supporters have declared a boycott of the 100-year-old North Carolina pickle company after it withdrew from the Great American State Fair over a Confederate flag display in the state’s booth.

MAGA devotees descended upon the X page of Mt. Olive Pickles after the company pulled out of the sparsely attended fair in Washington, D.C. The saga unfolded last week after the company accepted an invitation to participate in the North Carolina pavilion—then got blindsided with a video displaying the Confederate flag.

The pickle company said it was unaware of the Confederate flag in the North Carolina exhibit. Mt. Olive Pickles on X

“We are proud of our North Carolina roots, and we agreed to be a part of an exhibit, as presented to us, that would represent the best of our great state,” Mt. Olive Pickles said in a statement on X. “We were unaware that an image of the Confederate flag was included in a video as part of this exhibit, and we have withdrawn our participation. Our company stands on values of human dignity, opportunity, and freedom.”

Trump loyalists fumed at the company over the decision.

@SouthernDiva924 on X

“I will NEVER buy your pickles again. My Confederate Ancestors wouldn’t want me to. Ya’ll are traitors,” a self-anointed MAGA account said.

“Just threw my Mt Olive Kosher Dill spears in the trash,” another account that identifies as MAGA wrote. “No more Yankee Pickles...F–k you Mt Olive...and the Mule you rode in on…”

“I have purchased Mt. Olive pickles for the last time,” said a third user whose bio read, “Democrats goal is to destroy the United States.”

@ReJen247 on X

“I am a customer and the Confederate flag doesn’t bother me,” an America First X user declared. “Y’all are a bunch of snowflakes. What DEI hire made the decision to pull out of the D.C. Fair because of a flag? Good grief. We have become a nation of weak crybabies, and you are one. 🖕🏻”

Another MAGA user didn’t simply threaten to boycott the brand—they posted a video of themselves emptying out their jar of Mt. Olive Pickles.

@Jodfit on X

“Jesus H Christ, you’re a f—ing pickle company act like one,” another user fumed. “Drop the virtue signaling. The cucks who now say the will start buying your pickles because you’re so ‘enlightened’ are lying to you. Wake up! Half of those d–kheads don’t even have jobs!

An X user who identified as an independent “patriot” similarly announced, “My families will no longer be purchasing Mt. Pickles products. Very un-American company!”

Mt. Olive Pickles did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

I stopped by the North Carolina booth at the "Great American State Fair" on the National Mall today.



The state decided not to participate because of the high costs so the booth is sponsored by private orgs. pic.twitter.com/tsnU9GjOYO — Reuben Jones (@ReubenJones1) June 26, 2026

The North Carolina government did not participate in the fair, citing expenses, so private companies stepped in to sponsor the exhibit. A spokesperson for the booth previously told Spectrum News that the image of the Confederate flag was not approved.

“On Friday, we became aware of an unapproved image in a video displayed inside the North Carolina Pavilion,” the spokesperson said. “As soon as we were made aware, we immediately removed the video and began reviewing how it occurred. Our focus remains on celebrating America’s 250th birthday and North Carolina’s role in our nation’s history.”

The video displaying the flag was promptly taken down.

The highlights of the fair were a "Freedom 250" Ferris wheel and a plywood lookalike of President Donald Trump's arch project. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

A teenager from Alaska was disappointed by how empty the pavilion for her state was. Elizabeth Frantz/REUTERS

Insiders revealed to NBC News that the video of the Confederate flag was taken down by Freedom 250, the White House-backed group that organized the fair. Initial renderings of the booth presented to Freedom 250 did not include the controversial flag, sources told the outlet.