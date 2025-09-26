MAGA Dentist Says She Cuts the Laughing Gas for Libs

A conservative dentist admitted she does not treat all her patients equally.

“I have a secret hat I use sometimes that says ‘Make Your Smile Great Again,’” Dr. Harleen Grewal, a self-proclaimed ‘MAGA Dentist,’ said in a now-deleted viral video.

“I wear that when I work on my patients, so when they look horrified or complain, I quietly cut back on the laughing gas and say: You got this, it’s not as bad as you think it is,” the MAGA dentist added.

Grewal works at Skyline Smiles in Santa Clarita, California, where she maintains a “wall of fame” featuring prominent Republican leaders and local elected officials.

In the controversial video of her 2021 speech at the Republican Liberty Gala, Grewal said some patients walk into her office, see the pictures, and leave “like their butt was on fire.”

Dr. Harleen Grewal claims to have a 'Make Your Smile Great Again' hat. Drew Angerer/Drew Angerer/Getty Images

“They jump up and take off as if Trump was coming in the room,” the MAGA dentist said. “Well, I do have a picture of me and the homie on the wall too,” she added, referring to her photo with President Donald Trump.

According to Grewal’s profile on the Skyline Smiles website, the MAGA dentist has “built a modern, patient-centered practice where families can receive comprehensive care in a warm and welcoming environment.”

In the video, Grewal went on to say that she misses the time during the COVID-19 pandemic when “the Dems stayed home” with their masks on. “I wish they still did,” she continued.

“After hearing certain Democrats complain about my prices, I look at them, confused, and say: How’s Bidenomics working for you?” the MAGA dentist told the Liberty Gala crowd, prompting someone in the audience to shout, “That’s right!”

The MAGA Dentist joked about cutting back on laughing gas for some patients. CFOTO/CFOTO/Future Publishing via Getty Images

Grewal’s resurfaced comments prompted Yelp to issue an “unusual activity alert” on the Skyline Smiles account.

“This business recently received increased public attention, which often means people come to this page to post their views on the news,” Yelp said.

Another California dental clinic with the same name clarified, “The video you have seen is not associated with our office or our team, but with another practice in California.”

Although the MAGA dentist appears to have deleted her Instagram account, she has spoken out about the situation.

“I got so many more patients,” Gewal said in a conservative radio show, Voices of the Future, when asked if her practice suffered as a result of the video.

“I do not differentiate [teeth]... red or blue, they’re white, so I can’t tell if it’s a Democrat tooth or a Republican tooth,” the MAGA dentist added.

In an article titled ‘You Can’t Cancel Me,’ Grewal claims the California Dental Board sent an investigator to her clinic after someone complained that she was torturing patients who don’t share her political views.

“This ridiculous claim was pulled from a lighthearted joke I made during a speech at the Republican Liberty Gala,” the MAGA dentist wrote, adding that her words were “twisted” and her career was “targeted.”