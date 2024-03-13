MAGA Effort to Torpedo Wisconsin Republican Falls Short

A revenge-fueled MAGA effort to recall the speaker of the Wisconsin State Assembly failed to get enough signatures—and some of the signatures they did get are now under scrutiny for possible fraud. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that supporters of Donald Trump gathered 10,000 signatures to force a recall election for Robin Vos but fell short of the needed number in the district where Vos was elected. Vos—one of the most powerful Republicans in the state—was targeted because he refused to overturn the results of the 2020 election in the state and is seen as insufficiently loyal to the ex-president. The state Elections Commission is reviewing signatures on the recall petitions after at least one resident said his was forged. “Today, I called the DA and started the process of going after those who attempted to steal my identity. Shame on them,” Sam Wahlen tweeted. “These Vos recall people are determined that 2020 was stolen but now want to steal our election for us by forcing a recall of our successful candidate.”
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- 4
- 5
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10