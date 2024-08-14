MAGA Election Official Immediately Spews Conspiracies After Conviction

Hours after being convicted of tampering with voting machines in Colorado in the name of Donald Trump, former Mesa County clerk Tina Peters griped that the outcome was a “sad day for our nation and the world” while continuing to spout false election-related conspiracy theories about “vote-flipping software that is basically in Serbia.”

Peters was found guilty Monday on seven of ten charges after she granted unauthorized individuals access to county voting machines in order to transfer data to Trump allies. Peters faces up to 22 years in prison.

Later in the day, Peters responded to her newfound status as a felon by posting Bible quotes and spreading baseless claims about election fraud.

“I’m taking a day off to grieve for the people that have been hurt by Dominion brand voting systems and the Secretary of State’s attorneys actions to steal their vote and their voice. I will continue to fight until the Truth is revealed that was not allowed to be brought during this trial,” she wrote on X.

“This is a sad day for our nation and the world. But we WILL win in the end. Keep the faith and continue to pray. Galatians 6:9 …let us not be weary in welldoing, for in due season we shall reap, if we faint not,” she added, before tagging far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, election denier Mike Lindell, and Trump supporter Elon Musk, among others.

Peters made similar arguments on War Room, the show on Real America’s Voice normally hosted by former Trump White House adviser Steve Bannon, who is currently in prison for defying a House Jan. 6 Committee subpoena.

“Until they either kill me or put me in prison, I’m going to continue speaking out about the injustice that’s going on with these big, multinational, global corporations that have these vote-flipping software that is basically in Serbia,” Peters said—the type of comments that have spurred defamation lawsuits from voting software companies against right-wing networks and commentators.

For years, Peters has fought tooth and nail to avoid Monday’s conviction. When police officers were serving a search warrant for her iPad in February 2022, she was arrested for attempting to kick an officer. Law enforcement was seeking the device to determine whether Peters used it to record a hearing for her then-deputy, Belinda Knisley, who was also charged over the 2021 scheme. Knisley accepted a plea deal, and testified against Peters during her trial last week.

Later in 2022, Peters unsuccessfully ran to become Colorado secretary of state, the top elections officer in the state. After finishing third in the Republican primary, Peters insisted without any evidence that “cheating” had occurred.

While Peters ultimately avoided prison time for her tangle with police officers, she may not be so lucky when she goes before a judge for sentencing on Oct. 3.