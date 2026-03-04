MAGA Exile Says Voter Fury Hit War-Mongering Trump in Texas

Former MAGA figurehead Marjorie Taylor Greene claimed that midterm voter backlash to President Donald Trump’s war in Iran is already evident in Texas.

In a lengthy X post, the former Georgia congresswoman, who has completely turned on the president, accused Trump of “betraying” his MAGA and “America First” base by launching a war in the Middle East, despite campaigning in 2024 on a vow to avoid new conflicts.

Greene argued that “voter outrage” about Iran was on display in Texas on Tuesday, as more Democrats voted in the Senate primary between James Talarico and Rep. Jasmine Crockett than Republicans did in the GOP race between incumbent Sen. John Cornyn and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

James Talarico speaks during his primary election night party in Austin, Texas. Joel Angel Juarez/Joel Angel Juarez/Reuters

“If that happens in November’s general election, Texas will be flipping its Senate seat blue. By the way, a Democrat has not won statewide in TX since 1994,” Greene posted on X.

“Whatever Trump’s new twisted perversion of MAGA is, is going to LOSE in the midterms.”

The firebrand Republican also took aim at Sen. Lindsey Graham, one of the GOP’s most outspoken Iran hawks, far-right activist Laura Loomer, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, accusing them of “hijacking MAGA and flipping it to MIGA [Make Israel Great Again].”

“People do not want to vote for this s--t show and didn’t turn out in Texas. Maybe they will wake up now and realize Armageddon is not what we voted for,” Greene added.

“We voted for America FIRST, and that means AMERICANS FIRST AND AMERICANS ONLY.”

Marjorie Taylor Greene used to be one of the most staunch supporters of Donald Trump in Congress. Elijah Nouvelage /AFP via Getty Images

Talarico defeated Crockett in the Texas Democratic primary on Tuesday, 53 percent to 46 percent, with more than 2.2 million votes counted as of Wednesday morning.

The GOP Senate primary among Cornyn, Paxton, and Rep. Wesley Hunt advanced to a runoff after no candidate secured more than 50 percent of the vote. More than two million ballots were cast in the Republican primary.

Paxton (42 percent) and Cornyn (40 percent) will now face off in a runoff election on May 26.