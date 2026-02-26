MAGA Exile Reveals Trump’s Secret Midterm Plan

MAGA exile Marjorie Taylor Greene has revealed President Donald Trump’s secret plan to succeed at the midterm elections.

Greene, who resigned from her seat in the House of Representatives in January, has turned from one of Trump’s biggest cheerleaders to one of his most vocal critics. The former congresswoman drove a stake between herself and the president over what she saw as his unwillingness to engage with domestic issues like the cost-of-living crisis and his administration’s failure to fully release the Epstein files.

She cited these issues as she excoriated the president on X on Thursday morning. In the lengthy post, she also revealed Trump’s plan to “gaslight you to vote in the midterms.”

“Good morning,” she calmly started the 265-word diatribe. Greene, who officially left Congress on Jan. 5 after announcing her departure in November, said she was at meetings where a plan to charm voters was discussed.

Former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has become a vocal Trump critic. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

“Everything in Washington will be purely performative, for the remainder of the year, to gaslight you to vote in the midterms,” she said, adding, “We all knew and discussed in internal meetings back in January of 2025 that we only had 6-9 months to do anything serious and after the third quarter of 2025 our opportunity would be gone because courage would fade and campaign mode would kick in.”

Referring to Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act, she added, “And all that was really accomplished was an extension of the tax law with a few additions.”

She lamented a lack of progress on “accountability for Covid...accountability for 4 years of lawfare...accountability for the 2020 election...accountability for Epstein files.”

“Not only is there nothing tangible in terms of accountability, but Republicans have done NOTHING to make health insurance affordable and hide from the issue like the pedophiles in the Epstein files,” she said. “Meanwhile we are on the verge of war with Iran from the ‘NO MORE FOREIGN WARS’ President.”

The president repeatedly tied parts of his agenda to reducing health care costs, but many Americans still don’t feel costs are falling. Trump also campaigned on ending foreign wars, but his administration bombed Iran in the summer and is mulling over another operation in the Middle East. It also captured Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro in a deadly operation last month and continues to blow up suspected drug boats in the Caribbean.

Marjorie Taylor Greene, Trump's former cheerleader, broke from the president over the release of the Epstein files. ELIJAH NOUVELAGE/AFP via Getty Images

To add to this, Trump has flirted with taking over Canada and Greenland, part of NATO ally Denmark.

“The red meat throwing tough talk and legislation that will go nowhere phase but will only create some vial [sic] media posts and headlines to try to inspire you and scare you into voting for Republicans again in the midterms,” Greene added.

She noted that the Democrats are “no better.”

White House spokesperson Davis Ingle leaned on Trump’s favorite term for his former ally, telling the Daily Beast: “President Trump is the unequivocal leader of the Republican party. Marjorie Taylor Greene is a former congresswoman, traitor, and a quitter.”