‘MAGA Fatigue’ Hits Trump as Approval Slides in Deep-Red State

President Donald Trump’s approval rating is plummeting to record lows across the country, even in red strongholds like Missouri, according to a new poll.

A survey conducted by YouGov and St. Louis University found that Trump had an approval rating of 48 percent and a disapproval rating of 52 percent in the Show-Me State, marking his first negative rating in the poll’s six-year history.

The president, 80, has lost 14 points in net approval since he started his war with Iran in February, which Steven Rogers, the director of the SLU/YouGov Poll, pointed to as a primary driver of the loss, along with the economy and cost of living.

“Fifty-three percent of Missouri voters told us the decision to go to war was wrong, and only 21 percent of Missouri voters rate the national economy as excellent or good,” he said.

Just two years ago, Trump coasted to victory in Missouri, earning 58.5 percent of the vote. Now, Trump’s downward spiral in the state aligns with his national approval rating, which YouGov found to be 60 percent underwater. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe’s popularity has dropped. Kansas City Star/TNS

It appears that Trump is damaging more than his own reputation in Missouri. MAGA Gov. Mike Kehoe, whom Trump endorsed in 2024 along with his two Republican rivals in a bizarre three-way endorsement, also fell 10 points, according to the poll.

Trump's war on Iran is unpopular. Daniel Heuer/Daniel Heuer/Reuters

“When voters are unhappy about the direction of the state and its economy, and reject the governor’s and legislature’s priorities at the ballot box, those rebukes may help explain why their approval numbers moved together,” Rogers said.

The bad news comes for Trump and his party just days after a new Focaldata poll for the Financial Times of 1,914 registered voters, conducted between August 28 and September 1, found that only 33 percent approve of the president’s performance.

On Wednesday, Trump appeared at the makeshift Republican midterm convention in Dallas to make a last-ditch effort to salvage voters ahead of the midterm elections.