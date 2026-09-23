MAGA Festival Boss Melts Down After Being Forced to Cancel

The MAGA organizer who was forced to cancel his Kid Rock-headlined festival after failing to sell enough tickets has lashed out at the “woke freaking media” covering its collapse.

Eric Deters, 63, pulled the plug on Patriots Day Freedom Fest, which had been due to take place Saturday at his farm in Morning View, Kentucky.

The promoter planned to finance the free event by persuading about 100 wealthy contacts to buy $1,000 VIP entry but, as the Daily Beast reported, only six did.

Kid Rock and James Comer were among those headlining the now-canceled event. X/bulllaw

Now the former attorney and 2023 Republican gubernatorial candidate has responded to the ensuing national attention with a bombastic defense of himself, Donald Trump and Kid Rock.

“I cannot stand the woke freaking media who only doesn’t like me because I’m a Trump freaking supporter,” Deters said in a video posted to Facebook on Monday.

Deters compared the coverage he receives around Cincinnati to the scrutiny faced by the president, declaring: “I get the Trump treatment every day, all day down here in the Cincinnati area.”

Eric Deters with Donald Trump Jr. at Freedom Fest 2025 Eric Deters for Kentucky and America

He also turned his fire on social media critics, branding them “loser trollers” who had never produced a song, written a book, served as president or completed a real estate deal.

Deters then insisted Kid Rock—who had been booked to speak rather than perform—was not responsible for the cancellation. “The national news media is covering a cancellation by me,” he said. “Kid Rock didn’t cancel, I did it.”

Kid Rock’s representative previously told the Beast that the artist had only been added to the event five days before it was canceled and “has no other ties to the event.”

Trump has called Kid Rock a "very good" friend. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Deters had earlier blamed wealthy acquaintances for failing to support Freedom Fest, saying the poor VIP sales “really p---ed me off” and declaring he would never stage it again.

But in the video, he insisted he was enjoying the attention. “I love, love this stuff,” Deters said. “Keep bringing it, media.”