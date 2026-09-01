MAGA Fox Host Sounds Alarm on Husband’s Boss in TV Segment

Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy appeared unconcerned about crossing her husband’s boss as she picked apart President Donald Trump’s deal with Venezuela.

Trump declared Friday that he had secured “THE BIGGEST OIL DEAL IN WORLD HISTORY,” announcing an agreement with Venezuela’s acting President Delcy Rodríguez under which the U.S. would take majority control of the South American nation’s 65 billion barrels of proven oil reserves.

The deal immediately drew criticism because Rodríguez was not elected by the Venezuelan people but installed as interim president by Trump after U.S. Special Forces abducted longtime dictator Nicolás Maduro in January. At the time, Trump said the U.S. would “run” Venezuela until a “proper transition can take place.”

No text of the agreement has been released, and no details have been provided about how such an arrangement would be established, or who would be in charge. Donald Trump/Truth Social

On Fox & Friends Weekend Sunday, Campos-Duffy, who is married to Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, pointed out that Trump inked the deal even though Venezuelans still have no elections.

“Maybe I was a little too naive here—I thought the primary purpose of taking out Nicolas Maduro was because he was a communist dictator and we were actually going to allow the Venezuelan people—” the 54-year-old host began.

“Federal charges,” co-host Charlie Hurt interrupted.

“Exactly. There was that. But also that we were going to liberate the Venezuelan people from their oppressors,” Campos-Duffy continued.

Despite her proximity to Trump through her husband, Campos-Duffy has occasionally questioned the president’s actions. Tom Williams/Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call

She noted that the deal was receiving “negative” reviews from Venezuelans who “don’t trust Rodriguez,” before adding that Trump’s “motivations” will be questioned.

“And I think that the president and Marco Rubio, until these elections happen, there will be a lot of questions, not just in Venezuela, but in all of Latin America,” she said. “Until there are elections, there will be a lot of questions about motivations here and whether the interests of the Venezuelan people are at hand.”

Campos-Duffy, who first met Duffy, 54, on MTV’s Road Rules: All Stars and shares nine children with him, attempted to cushion some of her criticism.

“That doesn’t mean that this deal is not good for America. It doesn’t mean that in the future the Venezuelan people might very greatly benefit from it,” she said, before adding, “But the will of the people is still not in place.”

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Despite her proximity to Trump, Campos-Duffy has occasionally questioned the president’s actions, including over his war with Iran.

Campos-Duffy initially had company in her misgivings about the deal from GOP Rep. María Salazar of Florida, who characterized it as a scheme by Rodríguez, whom she called the “acting dictator,” to “buy time” with the president in a post on X.

But within hours, Salazar apparently had a change of heart. She deleted her post and replaced it with one in which she hailed the U.S.-Venezuela oil agreement as a “great deal for the United States and the Venezuelan people.”