MAGA Gloats After Elizabeth Warren, 76, Falls on Senate Floor

A video of Sen. Elizabeth Warren taking a tumble on the Senate floor has sparked ridicule in MAGA corners online.

A live feed from Wednesday evening shows the 76-year-old Massachusetts Democrat lingering in the well of the Senate during a vote on President Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the U.S. Marshals Service.

Leaning back with arms crossed, Warren presses against a desk—only to feel it give way beneath her. She loses her balance and topples backward onto the floor.

The moment sparked a rare display of bipartisan camaraderie, with a swarm of colleagues rushing to Warren’s aid. Republican Sen. Ted Cruz, 54, who previously suggested Warren “could” have a penis while telling a crude joke in 2022, helps her up by the arm.

🚨Elizabeth Warren just FELL on the Senate floor pic.twitter.com/J3GH6y0Red — TheBlaze (@theblaze) July 31, 2025

Warren appears to be unhurt, tapping Cruz’s hand to reassure him, before settling against a sturdier table. Other senators huddle around the desk, rocking it back and forth and reenacting the mishap in disbelief that it could falter.

Warren’s fall lit up MAGA social media after conservative outlet Blaze Media posted the video Thursday, with users suggesting it was a sign of her age and calling for her retirement.

“Boom! Pocahontas herself, Democrat Sen. Elizabeth Warren, just took a nasty fall on the Senate floor. Perhaps it’s time for her to retire?” the media website Conservative Brief wrote, using the derogatory nickname Trump, 79, has used to reference Warren’s past claims of Native American heritage.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) has often clashed with Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and suggested that she "could" have a penis while telling a crude joke in 2022. He rushed to her aid Wednesday. Rebecca Noble/Getty Images

MAGA podcaster Benny Johnson wrote, “Yikes. Down she goes.”

Ian Miles Cheong, the Elon Musk-loyalist and right-wing commentator, lamented, “It’s too bad Elizabeth Warren didn’t fall on her face.”

The Senate ultimately voted to advance the confirmation of Gadyaces Serralta as director of the U.S. Marshals Service. Warren joined 38 other Democrats in voting against Serralta, the current U.S. Marshal for the Southern District of Florida.

Earlier in the day, Warren voted for two resolutions introduced by Sen. Bernie Sanders, 83, aimed at blocking arms sales to Israel, joining roughly half of Senate Democrats. With Republicans unified in opposition, both measures failed to pass.

While Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson, 53, sent the lower chamber home early for summer recess in order to avoid a showdown over the Jeffrey Epstein files, Senate GOP leadership is rushing to speed through Trump nominee confirmations.