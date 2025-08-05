MAGA celebrated conservative media personality and comedian Alex Stein after he interrupted an NBC News broadcast from the Texas state capitol on Monday afternoon to shout, “MSNBC sucks.”

Interrupting correspondent Ryan Chandler during his cross, Stein, 38, barged into frame and began shouting “MSNBC sucks,” repeating himself several times before he was led away.

“Sometimes this happens, and we can understand that that can happen, and while we love free speech, we’re going to keep control here,” host Kelly O’Donnell explained.

A 2022 event featuring Alex Stein and Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes at Penn State was canceled following protests from students. The organization has been designated as a terrorist group in Canada and New Zealand. Leah Millis/Reuters

After crossing back to Chandler, Stein could still be seen shouting in the background; while his shouts were largely unintelligible, an additional ”MSNBC sucks” could be heard, forcing O’Donnell to end the segment prematurely.

Stein, who hosts Prime Time with Alex Stein for Glenn Beck’s Blaze Media network, then took to X to brag about his antics, posting, “MSNBC is the saddest excuse for a ‘news’ network and telling them they suck on their own airwaves feels fantastic.”

Others in the MAGAverse were quick to praise Stein, including influencers Benny Johnson, Nick Sortor and the right-wing Libs of TikTok X account.

Chaya Raichik’s Libs of TikTok celebrated Stein’s interruption while far-right commentator Sortor called Stein a “national treasure.” Prominent MAGA X personality Gunter Eagleman posted, “LMFAO! @alexstein99 just jumped into an MSNBC broadcast and yelled “MSNBC SUCKS!” We ALL agree!”

Stein was in Austin to appear in front of the Senate Committee on State Affairs, where he spent an extended amount of time making multiple jokes about transgender athletes and transgender people in the military, arguing that he was in favor of the latter because, “Transgenders are some of the meanest people on planet Earth, so they’d make [good soldiers],” before going on to attempt to draw a link between transgender people and mass shootings. Stein also suggested that the military use transgender people dealing with suicidal ideation as suicide bombers. More than 40% of transgender adults in the U.S. have attempted suicide.

Stein is known for distasteful stunts, including staging a fake protest in support of amnesty for ‘Big Booty Latinas‘ under Trump’s immigration laws. He made headlines in 2022 when he harassed Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) on the steps of the U.S. Capitol, shouting at her, “Look at that booty on AOC! That’s my very big booty Latina!”