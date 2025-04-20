MAGA Goes Into Full Meltdown Mode Over SCOTUS Ruling on Deportations

The MAGA cinematic universe has gone into full meltdown after the Supreme Court temporarily blocked the Trump administration’s latest deportation push—targeting a group of Venezuelan men in Texas—to allow an ongoing ACLU lawsuit against the deportations to play out.

“Generations of lawyers and judges, on both sides of the aisle, have been infected with a parasitical ideology that denies reason and common sense,” the Trump-appointed Department of Homeland Security liaison Paul Ingrassia wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Generations of lawyers and judges, on both sides of the aisle, have been infected with a parasitical ideology that denies reason and common sense, causing irreparable damage to our judicial system.



This is why a putatively “conservative” Supreme Court so often fails to uphold… https://t.co/cWnUTyDcM3 — Paul Ingrassia (@PaulIngrassia) April 19, 2025

The ruling halted deportations that rely on the Alien Enemies Act—an 18th-century law invoked without due process—in a stunning 7-2 decision early Saturday. The decision has cast the country’s entire legal system as Thanos in the eyes of Trump officials and associated mouthpieces—against whom they have assembled to avenge this perceived national betrayal.

ADVERTISEMENT

That the justices Trump appointed—Brett Kavanaugh, Neil Gorsuch, and Amy Coney Barrett—appeared to side against him is an especially bitter pill for the MAGA faithful, who now find themselves laying siege to the very bench they once celebrated as a conservative fortress.

“The Supreme Court would rather actively participate in America’s ruination, rather than work alongside the duly elected president to help reestablish the RULE OF LAW,” Ingrassia continued.

On Saturday afternoon, Solicitor General D. John Sauer asked the Supreme Court to reverse its order, arguing the ACLU had “improperly skipped” the lower courts. The filing did not, however, directly refute the ACLU’s core claims that migrants had been loaded onto buses or that notices were issued only in English.

MAGA fury has not been solely reserved for the high court however, as the ruling comes at a time when judges across the country have pushed back on the administration’s rapid extraction policy, demanding it follow proper legal recourse.

“We live in a society where foreign alien terrorists have unlimited free legal representation,” White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy and Homeland Security Stephen Miller posted on X. “But Americans whose communities have been stolen from them are left without recourse.”

We live in a society where foreign alien terrorists have unlimited free legal representation.



But Americans whose communities have been stolen from them are left without recourse.



We are rebalancing the scales. — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) April 19, 2025

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt took to X to express similar feelings. “We are confident we will ultimately prevail against the onslaught of meritless litigation brought by radical activists who care more about the rights of these terrorist aliens than those of the American people,” she wrote.

President Trump promised the American people he would use all lawful measures to remove the threat of terrorist illegal aliens, like members of TdA, from our homeland.



We are confident we will ultimately prevail against the onslaught of meritless litigation brought by radical… https://t.co/88PvYM0Yz3 — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) April 19, 2025

Tom Fitton, president of the right-wing Judicial Watch group, suggested Trump suspend habeas corpus—the constitutional legal safeguard against unlawful detention—to “reverse the Biden invasion.”

"The Privilege of the Writ of Habeas Corpus shall not be suspended, unless when in Cases of Rebellion or Invasion the public Safety may require it."--US Constitution. Should @RealDonaldTrump suspend the writ in order to reverse the Biden invasion? — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) April 19, 2025

Rep. Mary Miller (R-IL) circulated a clip of Miller telling NewsMax the reason America no longer has a “functioning public school system” is because of “open borders.” “Who will compensate the American people for the lasting damage caused by mass illegal migration?!” she wrote, echoing Miller’s suggestion that “reparations” should be paid.

The unprecedented amount of illegal aliens let into our country by Democrats has ravished our communities, our education system, and our way of life.



Who will compensate the American people for the lasting damage caused by mass illegal migration?!@StephenM is spot on. pic.twitter.com/LcSfjgMNAq — Rep. Mary Miller (@RepMaryMiller) April 19, 2025

The case, involving alleged members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua, remains on pause as SCOTUS deliberates.