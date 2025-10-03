MAGA Goon Reveals What Would Make Him Leave Trump’s Side

There’s only one thing that can pull Corey Lewandowski away from President Donald Trump’s side.

One of the president’s most loyal foot soldiers revealed in a text to Politico that he would be willing to give up his powerful seat behind the scenes for a chance to become governor of New Hampshire, where he maintains a home in Windham.

“Governor is the only job in politics I would ever consider giving up what I am currently doing for,” he told the outlet.

Donald Trump and Corey Lewandowski. Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

New Hampshire Gov. Kelly Ayotte, a Republican, has been facing mounting pressure from the White House over her resistance to Trump’s orders of redistricting. The administration has been weighing several contenders, including Lewandowski, to primary her.

But the White House’s options are already proving to be limited, according to Politico. Businessman Anthony DiLorenzo is eyeing New Hampshire Rep. Chris Pappas’ seat; former Rep. Frank Guinta said he was uninterested in going up against a sitting Republican; State Sen. Dan Innis has ruled himself out; and retired general Don Bolduc backs Ayotte’s stance against redistricting.

This leaves the field wide open for Lewandowski, who has worked in both Trump campaigns and is now wielding great power at the Department of Homeland Security as a senior adviser to Secretary Kristi Noem, his reported romantic partner.

Corey Lewandowski and Kristi Noem have faced rumors about a possible romantic relationship, but both have denied any inappropriate or romantic involvement. The Washington Post/Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

In a bombshell exposé by New York Magazine, one former administration official described the agency as “the Corey show.”

“Everything has to go through Corey,” one lobbyist who has done business with DHS told the magazine. “It’s all based on ‘You’re my buddy, or you’re not my buddy. You hired my friend, or you didn’t hire my friend.’ That place just runs that way.”

On Wednesday, Lewandowski shut down rumors that he was leaving the agency amid whispers about his interest in the New Hampshire gubernatorial race.

I thought it only fitting today to share the words of the famous Mark Twain …



“The reports of my death are greatly exaggerated.”



Lots of Fake News out there… don’t believe the MSM. — Corey R. Lewandowski (@CLewandowski_) October 1, 2025