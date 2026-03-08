Media

MAGA Goon Cornered On-Air Over Trump’s Russian Oil Assist

'DRILL, BABY, DRILL'

U.N. ambassador Mike Waltz brushed off implications for Ukraine as he danced around the “short-term pain” of putting Russian oil back on the menu.

The U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations has scrambled to defend his boss’s decision to ease sanctions on Russian crude oil.

“The Treasury Department announced it was easing oil sanctions on Russia, which will help Russia fund its war in Ukraine, as you know. Why is the Trump Administration helping Russia in this moment?” host Kristen Welker asked on Meet the Press Sunday.

Mike Waltz, 52, immediately jumped to the defense, arguing: “I wouldn’t characterize it that way, I’ll have to push back on that premise.”

Mike Waltz on Meet the Press with Kristen Welker
Mike Waltz described the easing of sanctions on Russian crude oil as 'common sense' and 'short-term pain.' NBC News

Asked “how else” he would characterize the concession, Waltz argued that the 30-day easing—which will allow select buyers to purchase the millions of barrels of Russian oil formerly stranded offshore—was “common sense.”

Waltz continued: “I laid out the tough actions that the Trump Administration has taken to reduce [Russian] revenue, but at the end of the day, this is going to be a temporary issue.

“This is going to be, it looks like, a bit of short-term pain for the long-term gain of Iran no longer being able to hold the world’s energy supplies hostage. We have taken out that capability.”

Mike Waltz on Meet the Press with Kristen Welker
The U.N. ambassador judged that 'the world will be safer, stronger, and more prosperous' by thanks to Trump's energy plans. NBC News

Sidestepping the potential global impact of Russia’s impending oil gold rush, Waltz concluded that Trump’s temporary easing was part of a wider plan by the president.

“It also speaks to why President Trump’s energy agenda has been so important,” Waltz said. As Welker repeatedly tried to interrupt, he pushed on: “He calls it ‘drill, baby, drill,’ this is unleashing American oil and gas, we now have it coming in from Venezuela. We have other diversified supplies for both our European and our Asian allies.

IN FLIGHT- MARCH 7: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media traveling on Air Force One while heading to Miami on March 7, 2026. President Trump and other members of the government attended the dignified transfer of six soldiers from the 103rd Sustainment Command who were killed in action by an Iranian drone strike on March 1 in Port Shuabia, Kuwait during "Operation Epic Fury". (Photo by Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images)
Hegseth and Trump have had discordant messaging on the war, including whether or not to call it a war. Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images

“At the end of the day, the world will be safer, stronger, and more prosperous, because President Trump has taken this action.”

Elevating Vladimir Putin’s position of power through reliance on Russian oil will not necessarily make the world “safer,” as Walz argues. Multiple sources told CBS News that Russia has been providing Iran with intelligence on U.S. military positions during the joint U.S. and Israel attacks on Iran.

When confronted with this information by 60 Minutes in a forthcoming interview, former Fox News personality and Department of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said, “No one’s putting us in danger. We’re putting the other guys in danger—that’s our job."

ANCHORAGE, ALASKA - AUGUST 15: U.S. President Donald Trump (R) greets Russian President Vladimir Putin as he arrives at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson on August 15, 2025 in Anchorage, Alaska. The two leaders are meeting for peace talks aimed at ending the war in Ukraine. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
With the war against Iran putting further strain on oil routes, Trump has eased some sanctions against Russian crude oil for 30 days. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Because of the U.S. and Israel’s war with Iran, the Strait of Hormuz—through which around 20 percent of the world’s oil supply travels—has been increasingly inaccessible, putting Russian oil in higher demand once more.

“The longer that this conflict goes on, the world will increasingly rely on both Russian crude oil and Russian refined products,” crude oil analyst Naveen Das warned the Wall Street Journal.

