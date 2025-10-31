MAGA Governor Hopeful’s Bus Catches Fire on Campaign Trail
HIGHWAY TO HELL
Republican candidate for Virginia governor, Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, announced on Thursday that her campaign bus had caught fire. “While en-route to an event, our campaign bus caught fire. Everyone is safe,” Earle-Sears wrote on X. “Thank you to the first responders who got to the scene quickly—we are so grateful for you.” WWBT noted that the bus was likely traveling to a campaign stop in Rockingham County. Earle-Sears’ opponent, Democrat Abigail Spanberger, posted a statement to social media expressing her relief that nobody was harmed in the fire. “I’m relieved to hear Winsome Earle-Sears and her team are safe after her campaign bus caught on fire this afternoon,” she wrote on Facebook. “I’m grateful to our first responders for their quick action—and I’m thinking of the Lt. Governor and her team after this scary incident.” Both women are on the campaign trail ahead of the Virginia gubernatorial election on Nov. 4, when a number of off-year elections will take place around the country.