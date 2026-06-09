MAGA Guest Melts Down After Getting Called Out On Air: ‘You Are a Liar!’

A fiery exchange erupted on live television after a MAGA-aligned guest was directly accused of spreading false information about California’s election system.

The spat came as vote-counting in last Tuesday’s Los Angeles mayoral primary finally produced a result, with incumbent Karen Bass and City Councilmember Nithya Raman—both Democrats—advancing to November’s general election.

The Trump-backed former reality television star Spencer Pratt had initially appeared to be in second place before falling behind Raman as additional ballots were counted in a long, complicated process.

Hal Lambert (L) and Charles Blow clashed on CNN. CNN

But Raman, seen as the progressive challenger, made up ground in every subsequent update and the Associated Press eventually called the race in her favor on Monday, after she built up a 22,000-vote lead. Pratt, 42, who made his name starring in The Hills, finishes third and is eliminated.

Pratt’s loss saw some MAGA supporters pull out a classic from the Donald Trump playbook, claiming election fraud as mail-in votes helped turn the contest in Raman’s favor.

“Not possible for Spencer Pratt to have lost the L.A. runoffs after the big lead he had,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Rigged Elections!”

Vice President Vance called the election “shady.”

“Somehow we find ourselves in a situation where, number one, they‘re still receiving ballots, not just counting ballots. They‘re still receiving ballots. And number two, the way that they‘re coming in just so happens to work out such that the Republican is getting kicked out of the final two. So it‘s a Democrat versus Democrat runoff. That seems pretty shady to me,” he said in an interview.

Donald Trump supported "The Hills" star Spencer Pratt in his bid to become the mayor of Los Angeles. Daniel Cole/Reuters

Republican donor Hal Lambert also cast doubt upon the election results in an appearance on CNN, claiming that California’s election system undermines confidence in election results.

“If you‘re a Democrat, you want to count them until you pull ahead and then you stop,” he said.

Meanwhile, he criticized the state’s voting rules, asserting that voters do not need identification to vote or register and that officials “count ballots long after the election is over.”

Lambert also pointed to ballot harvesting and the state’s lengthy vote-counting process, saying California has “set up a system where you can create doubt with the voters.”

Nithya Raman had been seen as an outsider but secured a spot in November's general election. Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Lambert’s comments prompted an angry response from journalist Charles Blow, who accused him of being a “liar.”

“This is a news show on a news channel and I have an ethical responsibility to say you are lying,” Blow said.

Lambert snapped back: “Do not call me a liar on national TV, sir! You are a liar!”

“You are a liar,” Blow responded.

California’s prolonged counting process is standard practice because state law allows ballots postmarked by Election Day to arrive later and requires signature verification and other checks before votes are finalized.