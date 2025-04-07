MAGA Gushes Over Trump’s Newest Word: ‘PANICAN’

President Donald Trump has coined a new term for his enemies: “panicans”—a portmanteau of “panic” and “Republican” that refers to “a party of weak and stupid people” or simply “a weak and stupid” person.

Trump came up with the neologism as he tried to put out the market blaze he set on “Liberation Day.”

“The United States has a chance to do something that should have been done DECADES AGO. Don’t be Weak! Don’t be Stupid! Don’t be a PANICAN,” he posted to Truth Social Monday morning. “Be Strong, Courageous, and Patient, and GREATNESS will be the result!”

MAGA-lytes are now busy deploying the new term on social media.

“PANICANS are losers and failures,” MAGA fangirl Marjorie Taylor Greene wrote on X Monday. “Don’t be a PANICAN!!”

Rep. Lauren Boebert is an early adopter.

“I trust the Trump Process. Do not be a PANICAN,” she posted. “Be strong, courageous, and patient, and GREATNESS will be the result!”

Trump campaign adviser Alex Bruesewitz also tried to plug the president’s tariffs and trash his critics as “panicans.”

“We have a single, critical chance to undo the decades of damage caused by incompetent politicians who let our factories vanish and foreign nations exploit us mercilessly,” he wrote. “Trump will deliver!”

Although Rep. Nancy Mace didn’t explicitly use the term, she replied to Trump’s post claiming that it was his “reminder to hold the Line.”

PANICANS are losers and failures!



Democrats, meanwhile, have tried to reclaim the new word, deploying it at the president himself.

“Trump switches parties, becomes Panican‚” Pod Save America’s Jon Favreau wrote.

“He’s panicking,” Mike Nellis, a former senior adviser to Kamala Harris, tweeted, implying Trump may just be projecting.

Despite the looming recession, Trump is doubling down. At the White House on Monday, he told reporters that the administration was not looking to pause on tariffs. Instead, he’s asking Americans to be patient.