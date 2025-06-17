MAGA Has a New Spinoff Cause: ‘Make America Beautiful Again’

Emotional MAGA members had another temper tantrum recently, and this time they’re fixated on “woke” American buildings. They believe the Left has taken over more than just politics, but modern architecture, too. And their solution is to Make America Beautiful Again (MABA). Conservatives like Justin Shubow, president of the National Civic Art Society, are on a mission to reject modern architecture and return the country to something more traditional. He has teamed up with Republican megadonor Tom Klingenstein to launch his mission: “In this woke world, we’re trying to erase our past and reject as racist our Western roots,” he said, adding that by returning to the principles of classical design, “we’re trying to recover our Western heritage.” MABA will align with President Donald Trump’s “common sense” ideals of “anti-wokeness.” Their first big undertaking will be to get Trump to rebuild New York City’s Penn Station. It would be the president’s “way of making amends with the city,” according to Klingenstein, who added, “This is big. It’s bold. It’s Trump.” They’ve titled their operation the “Grand Penn” plan, and will follow an anti-woke blueprint (or, rather, red-print). “Building a fantastic new Penn Station with classical architecture would make a statement about American civilization in the same way that the rebuilding of Notre-Dame in Paris said something about French civilization,” said Shubow.