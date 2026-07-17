MAGA Has Bizarre Meltdown Over Canadian Wildfire Smoke

Top MAGA figures are losing it at our northern neighbors over the wildfire smoke impacting much of the Midwest and the Northeast.

Republican Sen. Bernie Moreno of currently smoke-filled Ohio has led the meltdown, even introducing legislation that would require a probe to determine whether Canadian wildfires have harmed U.S. air quality and to sanction those responsible, according to Semafor.

The bill reportedly goes so far as to threaten to revoke the visas of those deemed responsible for the “atrocity.” The legislation also “expresses a sense” that the Canadian ambassador should be declared persona non grata until the smoke no longer affects the U.S.

Sen. Bernie Moreno was at the president’s side during an Oval Office event in December. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Moreno, 59, is not the only MAGA figure melting down.

Top White House aide Stephen Miller’s wife, Katie, has used the fires to resurface the absurd idea of annexing Canada, claiming that it would somehow have spared the U.S. from this wildfire smoke.

Katie Miller’s post on Friday about making Canada the 51st state. X

She posted Friday, “This is why Canada should be the 51st state.”

Miller was responding to a post from a D.C. meteorologist team that revealed air quality in the capital has reached “very unhealthy and hazardous levels.” It is unclear how Canada’s being part of the U.S. would have prevented this week’s fires.

A cover of wildfire smoke clouds the New York City skyline. Angelina Katsanis/REUTERS/Angelina Katsanis

Also erupting over the smoke—and being brutally mocked for it—is Republican Rep. Lisa McClain, who represents a Michigan district that has been affected.

“Michiganders shouldn’t have to breathe Canada’s negligence,” she wrote on X. “YEAR AFTER YEAR the smoke crosses the border while Canada does nothing. Stop exporting your smoke into our skies. Enough is enough!”

Rep. Lisa McCain was hit with a brutal community note and top reply under her post. X

The top reply under McClain’s post, receiving more likes than her own complaint, read, “The most idiotic self-centered comment. When California was burning, who was there? CANADA was you dumb b---h. People are losing everything, and this is what you have to say. Go f--k yourself.”

More than 890 fires are actively burning in Canada as of Friday, according to the Canadian Wildland Fire Information System, with the majority of them burning out of control. This has led to air quality alerts throughout the northeast and the Midwest, with Chicago and Detroit having the worst air quality of any major cities in the world.

As of Friday morning, Chicago has the worst air quality of any major city in the world due to Canadian wildfire smoke. Eric Cox/REUTERS

McClain was one of four Michigan Republicans—joined by Reps. John James, John Moolenaar, and Jack Bergman—who penned a letter to Canada demanding that it do better at curbing wildfires.

“We are done accepting apologies in place of action,” they wrote. “We were told last year that this would be treated with urgency. It was not.”

The quartet added, “American lungs are paying the price for Canadian inaction, year after year.”

Republicans enraged at Canada will likely not be pleased with how Prime Minister Mark Carney reacted upon being made aware of the MAGA complaints south of the border.